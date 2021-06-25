Kimberly Alexander responds as Tristan Thompson wins $52,000 libel lawsuit against her

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama has responded to his $52,000 win in libel lawsuit against her.

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama Kimberly Alexander has spoken out about his win in his libel lawsuit against her.

The lawsuit came after he accused her of being the father of her child.

In May 2020 Tristan Thompson filed a libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, who accused him of being the father of her child; despite paternity tests apparently stating he was not.

However, the basketball star filed a lawsuit against her - which he won. Kimberly has subsequently been ordered to pay $50,000 in general damages, along with $2,901.95 in costs.

According to court documents, this payment is about half of Tristan’s original request, which was $100,000 for “damages for loss of reputation, shame, mortification, and hurt feelings.”

Despite the negative paternity result, Kimberly continued to make claims that Thompson was the father of her five year old child.

The model claimed the lab administering the test had falsified the results due to a connection with Kardashian–Jenner family.

However - Thompson fired back at her with legal filings, claiming that the lab was among the most reputable lab in the country.

Khloe Kardashian and Thompson first sent a cease and desist letter to Alexander before he continued to sue Alexander.

However, Kimberly has responded to the order that she has to pay up. The model took to Instagram, saying: “Ask 50 Cent or The Game for the money, I don’t got it.".

"I’m a single mom of two young kids" She continued. "Instead of trying to take from a mother just take a test to shut me up 50K won’t.”.

It's recently been reported that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have split up, due to Thompson cheating on the reality star.