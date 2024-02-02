Will there be a Top Boy spin-off? All the details from release date to cast

What will the Top Boy spin-off be and will Jaq be involved? Here's all you need to know.

Top Boy ended its run last year after five action-packed seasons, however this has not stopped fans from wanting more from the Summerhouse estate and its characters.

The show followed the lives of Dushane (played by Ashley Walters) and Sully (played by Kano), as they lived and worked on the Summerhouse estate in Hackney, London.

Top Boy started its run on Channel 4, before its revival years later on Netflix, partly thanks to Drake's love for the show. Now, there are rumours of a spin-off season involving Jaq. Here's everything we know.

Jasmine Jobson returns as Jaq in Top Boy.
Jasmine Jobson plays Jaq in Top Boy. Picture: Netflix

  1. Will there be a Top Boy spin-off involving Jaq?

    Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett has revealed that there might be a spin-off series involving Jaq in the works very soon.

    According to Deadline, the creator said that "We are talking to Netflix about a spin-off, which will be around Jaq."

    Jaq took over from Dushane as the estate's dealer whilst he was in Jamaica at the start of season three, and had a prominent role in 3, 4 and 5.

    Top Boy Filming Locations: Where Was The Netflix Show Filmed and Can I Visit Them?
    Top Boy is a hugely successful show. . Picture: Netflix
    Jasmine Jobson attends the World Premiere of "Top Boy 2", the second season of Top Boy premiering on Netflix, at Hackney Picturehouse on March 11, 2022 in London, England
    Jasmine Jobson plays Jaq. . Picture: Getty

    Bennett joked that Netflix will “probably be angry with me for mentioning it” and said “I’ve learned through bitter experience not to talk too much about shows that are in the future.”

    “You just never know if they’re going to get made,” he added. “And in fact, most shows that are developed actually don’t get made. You can write the script and, for whatever reason, they don’t get made.

    So you end up looking like a bit of a fool for mentioning it. But I have hopes that this will work.”

  2. What is the release date for the Top Boy spin-off?

    So far, the spin-off for Top Boy has not been confirmed, so there is no release date for the show.

    However, it will most likely be in the next couple of years should plans come into fruition.

