Top Boy Soundtrack: All the Songs Played in the New Season

Watch the trailer for Top Boy Season 3

By Anna Suffolk

What songs feature in the final season of Top Boy? Are there any original songs? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Top Boy is back on our screens for the final season as Dushane and Sully battle it out to become on top.

The show has become synonymous with showcasing new Hip Hop and R&B tunes as well as classics loved by all.

The newest series is no exception, and here's a comprehensive list of all the songs in the final season of Top Boy.

Kano and Ashley Walters will battle it out in the final season of Top Boy. Picture: Netflix