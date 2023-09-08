Top Boy Soundtrack: All the Songs Played in the New Season
8 September 2023, 10:46
Watch the trailer for Top Boy Season 3
What songs feature in the final season of Top Boy? Are there any original songs? Here's everything you need to know.
Top Boy is back on our screens for the final season as Dushane and Sully battle it out to become on top.
The show has become synonymous with showcasing new Hip Hop and R&B tunes as well as classics loved by all.
The newest series is no exception, and here's a comprehensive list of all the songs in the final season of Top Boy.
-
What songs are in the final season of Top Boy?
Top Boy's final season has arrived and it's safe to say the music in the series does not disappoint.
From the likes of Giggs, FLO and J Hus, the soundtrack behind the gripping final season is one to remember.
Here's a list of all the songs played in the final season of Top Boy.
-
Episode 1: 'Step Back'
Here are the songs played in the first episode of Top Boy:
- “U Get Me?” By Guvna B (feat. Ghetts)
- "Decisions" by Knucks (feat. M1llionz & Shae Universe)
- "Spirit" by J Hus
-
Episode 2: 'The Tour'
- "Killing Me Slowly" by JESSI
- "Winning" by Kwesi Arthur feat. Vic Mensa
- "Summertime" by FLO
- "Song 1" MINIKINGZ
- "Marissa Riddim" by Juls feat. Haile
- "Torch Suspect" by OTB feat. Tiny Boost
-
Episode 3: 'The Birthday Party'
- "Jeden Tag" by PS Hitsquad
- "Mind Your Own Business" by Henry McCullough
- "Get Out My Head" by Shane Codd
- "Sideways to the Sun" by Horslips
- "20:20 Vision" by Rory Gallagher
- "My Ones" by Ty Leone
-
Episode 4: 'The Food Is Killing Us'
- "Moment" by Anastasia Maciag & Questy
- "Bun Fi Bun" by IQ (feat. Stefflon Don)
-
Episode 5: 'Has It Come To This'
- "Us Against The World" feat. Strandz
- "Innocent" by Giggs
- "Weakness" by Poppy Ajudha
-
Episode 6: 'If We Are Not Monsters'
- "Take That Risk" by CB