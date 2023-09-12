Who Shot Sully in Top Boy? Season 3 Ending Explained

Watch the trailer for Top Boy Season 3

By Anna Suffolk

Now Top Boy has reached it's end, we have one last question: Who shot Sully?

*The following article contains major spoilers for Top Boy*

Top Boy's fifth and final season has landed on our screens last week, and now everyone is asking the question to *that* ending - who shot Sully?

Sully, who is played by Kano, had the trigger pulled on him during the very last scene of the show, just when it appeared he reigned triumphant in the Summerhouse estate.

The culprit was merely shown to be a mystery person in a black hoodie, leaving fans to question who shot Sully.

Ashley Walters and Kano. . Picture: Netflix