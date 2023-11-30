The Game shares emotional speech about daughter Cali as he celebrates 44th birthday

Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

The Game got emotional after expressing his love for teenage daughter Cali as he celebrated his birthday.

Rapper The Game got emotional after sharing an adorable speech in honour of his teenage daughter Cali as he celebrated his 44th birthday.

The 'My Life' rapper was seen at his birthday dinner taking a moment to share his love and affection for his 13-year-old daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor.

In recent months, The Game has shared across his social media about how much of a doting father he is, and frequently looks back at special moments between him and his daughter.

Addressing the crowd, the rapper said: "Everybody that knows me, knows, it's her for me," and pointed at his daughter Cali.

His remarks were felt around the room, with many attendees going 'awww' at the comments.

The speech took a lighter turn as The Game continued: "Like every single time. I don't give AF," he said. He looked at his son who was also in attendance, and laughed, "I love you, boy," to not forget him in the speech, with the audience laughing at him.

The Game and daughter Cali Lynn Dream Taylor pictured in 2016. Picture: Getty

The Game got teary-eyed as he spoke about his children, as the room erupted into a rendition of 'Happy Birthday'.

The now 44-year-old shared a few snaps of his special day on Instagram, where he joked his birthday was the 'worst day' - a slogan that had a heart-shaped red cake to match.

The Game shares Cali Lynn with Tiffeny Cambridge, a children's author. The pair also have son King Justice Taylor, 16.