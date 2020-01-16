The Game 'trolls' Future and Lori Harvey with shady tweet about "trading girlfriends"

16 January 2020, 11:16 | Updated: 16 January 2020, 16:16

The Game has thrown shade at Future and Lori Harvey's relationship on Twitter
The Game has thrown shade at Future and Lori Harvey's relationship on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Compton rapper The Game has thrown shade at Future & Lori Harvey on Twitter and fans have reacted...

The Game has seemingly thrown shade at Future and Lori Harvey's relationship in a new post. Lori, 23 and Future, 36, have been publicly owning their romance, showing off photos from their baecation in Jamaica.

The Game claims Kendrick Lamar is a more dangerous rapper than Eminem

Future treated Lori to a luxury vacation in Jamaica for her 23rd birthday, throwing her a birthday party and spoiling her with flowers. However, the Compton rapper does not seem too fond of the relationship.

The pair have been flaunting their relationship online, confirming that they are together. Rumours of fans speculating Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori and Fewtch, were in a romantic relationship emerged shortly after Lori and Diddy split.

The Game chimed in on the relationship the young Harvey shared with Diddy, being supportive and forthcoming. However, he's not here for Future and Lori's relationship.

View this post on Instagram

Life is Good ❤️🦅

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

In a recent post, The Game seemingly called out Future’s habit to have short term relationships with many women.

On Wednesday (Jan 15) The "Hate It Or Love It" rapper took to Twitter and wrote “Ni**as out here trading girlfriends like baseball cards *coughs*.”

Fans reacted to the comment, suggesting that The Game was making reference to Future and Lori Harvey's relationship.

One fan wrote "Sh*t before Future, Puff grabbed the ‘Harvey Baton’ from Justin. These h**s be batons lol", while another simply wrote "Futureee".

What do you think about The Game's take on Lori & Future's relationship ?

