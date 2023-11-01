The Game Admits Daughter's Halloween Costume "Almost Brought Tears To His Eyes"

Rapper The Game took to Instagram to reveal that his daughter Cali Lynn Dream Taylor dressed up as him for Halloween 2019.

When it comes to Halloween costumes, we all know that Americans go hardest and that theory has been proven once more as rapper The Game revealed his daughter Cali dressed up as her Hip Hop star daddy.

Taking to Instagram whilst revealing the pics of Cali's incredible costume, The Game wrote, 'My daughter @littlemisscali damn near brought tears to my eyes when she decided to be “THE GAME” for Halloween. my twin twin..... did she nail it ??? What y’all think ?? #HappyHalloween #DaddysGirl'

After later sharing some more pictures on Instagram, The Game added, 'Like Father Like Daughter this Halloween.... I can’t stop looking at these pictures... She is literally a wayyyyyyyyy better looking me #HappyHalloween'

The Game's post was filled with positive comments from fans praising Cali's costume with one writing 'perfect..she nailed it!!' whilst another added 'Should be your next album cover'.

Other music stars including Cardi B, Ciara and Kehlani all took to Instagram to show off their kids' brilliant Halloween costumes, but Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi was certainly a big hit on social media.

