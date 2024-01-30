The Game hilariously reacts to Chrisean Rock’s face tattoo of Blueface’s mugshot

By Anna Suffolk

The Game has weighed in on Chrisean Rock's latest tattoo of her on-off boyfriend Blueface.

Rapper The Game has hilariously reacted to Chrisean Rock's new face tattoo of Blueface's prison mugshot, following the news she has had an inking done on her cheek of the 'Thotiana' rapper.

Chrisean Rock received lots of comments about her new inking, with The Game amongst those reacting to the face tattoo.

Months after welcoming their child together, the 23-year-old proudly showed off her inking of Blueface on the side of her face and cheek.

The Game has weighed in on Chrisean Rock's face tattoo. . Picture: Getty Images

The Game posted a picture of his own mugshot to his Instagram stories with the caption: “Here go my mugshot if you need it bae, It’s on me if she pull up.”

He followed this up and posted a screenshot of Chrisean getting the tattoo, which she shared to her own social media over the weekend.

“Her: Am I your baby? Me: Are you” The Game wrote.

Chrisean Rock got a tattoo of baby daddy Blueface on her face. Picture: Getty

Chrisean's latest inking sits next to another tribute to the rapper, which includes his birth name (Johnathan) written above her eyebrow.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to the comment section of Chrisean's Instagram post regarding her latest inking and showing support for Blueface, with the top comment saying: "i'm so tired chrisean, i'm so tired."

Another quipped: "This gotta be a joke, i pray it’s fake" as someone else commented "Dummy Of The Year” award goes to Rock!"