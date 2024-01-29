Chrisean Rock gets shocking huge face tattoo of baby daddy Blueface's mug shot

Chrisean Rock gets shocking huge face tattoo of baby daddy Blueface's mug shot. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Chrisean Rock has revealed she has had a HUGE face tattoo of ex Blueface's prison mug shot inked.

Blueface's baby mama and on-off girlfriend Chrisean Rock has revealed she has had his prison mugshot tatted on her face.

Months after welcoming their child together, the 23-year-old proudly showed off her inking of Blueface on the side of her face and cheek.

Blueface's mug shot comes from his recent prison sentence, where he has been jailed for more than six months after violating his probation.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock pictured. Picture: Getty

"#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa," said Chrisean Rock on Instagram as she proudly showed off her latest inking in tribute to the 'Thotiana' rapper.

Blueface has been put in jail for violating his probation in connection to a 2021 assault case.

Chrisean's latest inking sits next to another tribute to the rapper, which includes his birth name (Johnathan) written above her eyebrow.

Fans have taken to the comment section of her Instagram post regarding her latest inking and showing support for Blueface, with the top comment saying: "i'm so tired chrisean, i'm so tired."

Another quipped: "This gotta be a joke, i pray it’s fake" as someone else commented "Dummy Of The Year” award goes to Rock!"

Chrisean and Blueface have been in an on-off relationship since 2020, and welcomed their son, Chrisean Jesus Malone, Jr, in September 2023.