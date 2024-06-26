SZA Net Worth 2024: How much will she make from Glastonbury performance?

26 June 2024, 16:05

SZA Net Worth 2024: How much will she make from Glastonbury performance?
SZA Net Worth 2024: How much will she make from Glastonbury performance? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What is SZA's net worth in 2024? The 'Saturn' singer is set to headline both BST Hyde Park and Glastonbury this weekend, and here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

SZA is one of the world's most recognisable singers, known for her hits including 'Kill Bill' and 'All The Stars' and is set to headline the prestigious Pyramid stage of Glastonbury this Sunday 30 June.

The 'Saturn' singer, who was born Solana Imani Rowe, shot to fame after releasing her critically-acclaimed debut 'CTRL' in 2017, and followed this up with 2022's 'SOS' to similar praise.

So, what is SZA's net worth in 2024 and does she get paid for her Glastonbury Festival headline set? Here's everything you need to know.

SZA on the SOS tour.
SZA has been touring her second album 'SOS' since last year. . Picture: Getty

What is SZA's Net Worth in 2024?

As of 2024, SZA's net worth is reportedly a whopping $6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It is likely that most of her fortune has come from her music success, including worldwide tours and merchandise sales.

She has been in the music world since 2012, and has also made money through brand endorsements, including being an ambassador for SKIMS and Mastercard.

Doja Cat and SZA won for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More"
Doja Cat and SZA won a Grammy in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

What will SZA earn from her Glastonbury headline set? Do artists at Glastonbury get paid?

SZA is set to headline the Sunday evening at Glastonbury Festival on the prestigious pyramid stage, following in the footsteps of Elton John, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

However, artists get paid only a fraction of what they would at other festivals, as lots of money goes to charity instead.

Most of the time, artists jump at the idea of headlining Glastonbury, due to the prestige of performing at such a prestigious festival in the UK.

SZA shares highlights from incredible year

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Davido's wife Chioma Rowland, do they have any kids together and what is her age?

Davido's Wife Chioma Rowland: Age, Where she's from & wedding details

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?

Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?

The Love Island 2024 summer line-up has finally been revealed

Love Island 2024 Summer Line-Up: All The Confirmed Contestants & Bombshells Revealed

Trending

When does Love Island's Casa Amor start?

When does Love Island's Casa Amor start?

Pop Smoke’s alleged killer reportedly released from prison

Pop Smoke’s alleged killer reportedly released from prison

Who has left Love Island 2024? Dumped villa contestants revealed

Who left Love Island last night? All the dumped contestants from series 11

Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?

Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?

Download the official Capital XTRA app!

Upgrade your listening experience on Global Player!

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working