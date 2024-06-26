SZA Net Worth 2024: How much will she make from Glastonbury performance?

By Anna Suffolk

What is SZA's net worth in 2024? The 'Saturn' singer is set to headline both BST Hyde Park and Glastonbury this weekend, and here's everything you need to know.

SZA is one of the world's most recognisable singers, known for her hits including 'Kill Bill' and 'All The Stars' and is set to headline the prestigious Pyramid stage of Glastonbury this Sunday 30 June.

The 'Saturn' singer, who was born Solana Imani Rowe, shot to fame after releasing her critically-acclaimed debut 'CTRL' in 2017, and followed this up with 2022's 'SOS' to similar praise.

So, what is SZA's net worth in 2024 and does she get paid for her Glastonbury Festival headline set? Here's everything you need to know.

SZA has been touring her second album 'SOS' since last year. . Picture: Getty

What is SZA's Net Worth in 2024?

As of 2024, SZA's net worth is reportedly a whopping $6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It is likely that most of her fortune has come from her music success, including worldwide tours and merchandise sales.

She has been in the music world since 2012, and has also made money through brand endorsements, including being an ambassador for SKIMS and Mastercard.

Doja Cat and SZA won a Grammy in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

What will SZA earn from her Glastonbury headline set? Do artists at Glastonbury get paid?

SZA is set to headline the Sunday evening at Glastonbury Festival on the prestigious pyramid stage, following in the footsteps of Elton John, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

However, artists get paid only a fraction of what they would at other festivals, as lots of money goes to charity instead.

Most of the time, artists jump at the idea of headlining Glastonbury, due to the prestige of performing at such a prestigious festival in the UK.