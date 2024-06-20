SZA Glastonbury Festival Set List: What songs will she perform?

SZA Glastonbury Festival Set List: What songs will she perform? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What songs will SZA perform at her headline set at Glastonbury? Here is the full rumoured setlist and stage times.

Glastonbury Festival 2024 is fast-approaching, and with headliners Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA set to perform, fans are waiting in anticipation as to what their setlists might be.

Closing out the iconic Pyramid stage on Sunday 30 June is none other than Grammy award winning SZA, who is known for her hits including 'Kiss Me More' and 'Kill Bill'.

So, what is SZA's setlist? When is her stage time and what songs will she perform? Here's everything you need to know.

SZA on the SOS tour. Picture: Getty

What is SZA's 2024 Glastonbury set list on the Pyramid Stage?

Here is SZA's current tour set list as of 2024, which is likley to be an indicator as to what she might perform.

Seek & Destroy Love Galore Broken Clocks Forgiveless Ghost in the Machine Blind Shirt All the Stars (Kendrick Lamar & SZA cover) Garden (Say It Like Dat) F2F Drew Barrymore Low Supermodel / Special Open Arms Nobody Gets Me Saturn Normal Girl Kiss Me More (Doja Cat cover) Snooze I Hate U Kill Bill The Weekend Rich Baby Daddy (Drake cover) Good Days 20 Something

What time is SZA on the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage?

SZA's set at Glastonbury 2024 will start from 9:30pm. She is the last performer on the coveted stage on Sunday, 30th June, following on from Afrobeats star Burna Boy's performance.

Her set will last approximately 1 hour 15 minutes, and will feature songs off both CTRL and SOS, her two critically-acclaimed albums.