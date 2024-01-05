Your guide to the biggest hip hop concerts and festivals happening in 2024
5 January 2024, 13:49
What are the ultimate festivals and concerts to attend in 2024? Here's your guide, including line-ups, locations and tickets.
2024 has arrived, and what better way to commence a new year than to start bringing friends and loved ones together for some concerts and festivals.
Last year saw some huge names take to the UK's biggest stages, including The Weeknd, Stormzy and Beyonce, and 2024 will not disappoint either!
Stuck for where to begin in the copious amounts of line-ups and festivals appearing all over your timeline? Not to worry, here is our comprehensive guide to the biggest festivals and concerts in 2024.
-
Concerts in 2024
After 2023 saw some huge names take to the UK's biggest stages to perform for adoring fans, 2024 promises to be another stellar year in concert history.
Beyoncé made history after becoming the first musician to have a five-concert residency at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for her Renaissance World Tour.
Afrobeats star Wizkid also made history after first African artist to sell out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in 2023.
So, who is playing in concert in 2024? Here's all the biggest names.
-
Nicki Minaj
Nicki has taken to her social media to announce tour dates for the UK & Europe leg of her 'Gag City' tour, which will happen in 2024.
Nicki gave fans details on a tour via Twitter, and she is coming to the UK & Europe, with other dates set to follow.
Here are the European & UK dates for her 'Pink Friday 2' tour:
- May 25th, Manchester, UK, Co-Op Live
- May 26th, Birmingham UK, Resorts World Arena
- May 28th, London, UK, The O2
- June 1st, Paris, France, Accor Arena
- June 2nd, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
- June 5th, Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
- June 7th, Berlin, Germany, Mercedes Benz Arena
-
Doja Cat
For the first time, Doja Cat will be coming to the UK to perform headline shows of her 'Scarlet' tour.
She will perform the likes of 'Agora Hills' and 'Paint the Town Red', as well as old hits including 'Say So'.
Here are the UK dates for the 'Scarlet' Tour in 2024:
- Tue 11 Jun - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Wed 12 Jun - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- Fri 14 Jun - The O2, London
- Sat 15 Jun - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- Mon 17 Jun - The O2, London
-
Burna Boy
Taking place on 29th June 2024, the African Giant will headline the iconic London Stadium following his sold out 2023 show and Number 1 Album 'I Told Them...'.
Upon his return to the UK, Burna Boy says: "London holds a special place in my heart, the energy and love from my fans here is unmatched. I'm thrilled to be returning to the London Stadium on 29th June 2024, after the incredible show we had earlier this year.
"It's always an honour to perform for my UK fans, and this time, we're going bigger and better. Get ready, we're about to make history once again!"
-
Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo ranks his music videos, collaborations & more 🎤
R&B superstar NE-YO is bringing his 'Champagne & Roses' tour to UK arenas in March 2024 with music veteran and R&B heavyweight Mario as special guest.
The 10-date city tour kicks off in Manchester at AO Arena on 7th March, making stops across the UK, including two nights at The O2 London, before wrapping up at Manchester AO Arena on Tuesday 19th March.
The full dates for their 'Champagne & Roses' tour is as follows:
- Thu 07 March 2024 - Manchester AO Arena
- Fri 08 March 2024 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Sat 09 March 2024 - Cardiff Utilita Area
- Mon 11 March 2024 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- Wed 13 March 2024 - London The O2
- Thu 14 March 2024 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
- Fri 15 March 2024 Birmingham Resorts World Arena *NEW SHOW*
- Sat 16 March 2024 London The O2 *NEW SHOW*
- Mon 18 March 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro *NEW SHOW*
- Tue 19 March 2024 Manchester AO Arena *NEW SHOW*
-
Davido
Davido - Feel / Unavailable (Live from Capital XTRA Upfront 2023)
Davido is heading the UK to perform a headline show, and it's going to be epic.
The global superstar will be performing at The O2, London on Sunday 28th January, 2024.
The hotly-anticipated show comes off the back of the hitmaker's record-breaking launch of his fourth album, Timeless, which catapulted him to his first-ever Top 10 position on the UK charts.
-
D-Block Europe
Lewisham duo D-Block Europe are heading out on their biggest tour yet in 2024!
The pair will be doing a four-date residency at London's O2, with another show at Manchester's AO Arena in February 2024.
Here are the dates for D-Block Europe's headline tour:
- Sunday 4 February - The O2 Arena, London
- Mon 5 Feb - The O2 Arena, London
- Tues 6 Feb - The O2 Arena, London
- Wed 7 Feb - The O2 Arena, London
- Mon 12 Feb - AO Arena, Manchester
-
Who else can I see in concert in 2024?
Along with huge stadium and arena shows, artists in 2024 show no sign of slowing down, as many are set to embark on massive headline shows.
-
Festivals in 2024
2024 is looking to be a solid year for festivals, with the likes of Skepta even putting on his own festival for the first time ever!
Lineups will be coming out soon as we hit 2024, so expect this page to change after more artists release their touring schedules!
-
City Splash Festival
City Splash Festival returns to London's Brockwell park on May 27 2024 to once again celebrate the impact of Caribbean and African culture in the UK and beyond. The much loved cultural gathering creates a space for the community to unite, connect and create history. City Splash, The Home of Culture, are renowned and authentic purveyors and advocates for Black music, food, dance and style that has made it one of the UK's most essential festival experiences.
-
Skepta's Big Smoke Festival
Pioneer of UK rap, Skepta, has announced his inaugural one-day music festival at Crystal Palace Park on July 6, 2024.
Titled Big Smoke festival, the 41-year-old rapper will curate two stages of live music alongside an ultimate line up of special guests.
Big Smoke Festival will be the only UK date you will be able to catch the grime MC at in 2024, and promises to be an unforgettable day.
The link to purchase tickets can be found here.
-
Loyle Carner at All Points East Festival
Loyle Carner will headline All Points East festival on Saturday 17 August in Victoria Park, Hackney alongside Nas, ENNY and many more.
Carner has graced massive festival shows and venues across the UK and beyond in 2023, with the Wembley OVO Arena in London a career standout.
This was followed by a string of packed out festival appearances over the summer, including a headline slot at Glastonbury’s West Holts stage, Primavera Sound and most recently, the legendary Royal Albert Hall.
-
Notting Hill Carnival
The world’s second biggest carnival and Europe’s largest street event, Notting Hill Carnival, will return in 2024. The UK’s largest and most important celebration of culture, diversity and inclusivity will once again be full with vibrant colours, incredible music, dancing and delicious food.
Dates for the festival are yet to be announced.