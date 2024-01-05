Your guide to the biggest hip hop concerts and festivals happening in 2024

Your guide to the biggest hip hop concerts and festivals happening in 2024. Picture: Client

By Anna Suffolk

What are the ultimate festivals and concerts to attend in 2024? Here's your guide, including line-ups, locations and tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

2024 has arrived, and what better way to commence a new year than to start bringing friends and loved ones together for some concerts and festivals.

Last year saw some huge names take to the UK's biggest stages, including The Weeknd, Stormzy and Beyonce, and 2024 will not disappoint either!

Stuck for where to begin in the copious amounts of line-ups and festivals appearing all over your timeline? Not to worry, here is our comprehensive guide to the biggest festivals and concerts in 2024.

2023 saw Beyoncé embark on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. . Picture: Getty