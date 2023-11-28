Skepta's 'Big Smoke' Festival at Crystal Palace 2024: Tickets, Date & More

Skepta's 'Big Smoke' Festival at Crystal Palace 2024: Tickets, Date & More
Picture: Live Nation

By Anna Suffolk

Skepta has just announced a huge date for his only UK performance at Crystal Palace next year.

Pioneer of UK rap, Skepta, has announced his inaugural one-day music festival at Crystal Palace Park in July next year.

Titled Big Smoke festival, the 41-year-old rapper will curate two stages of live music alongside an ultimate line up of special guests.

So, when is Skepta's festival Big Smoke, who is performing, and how do I get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Skepta is headlining Crystal Palace Park next year!
Skepta is headlining Crystal Palace Park next year! Picture: Getty

  1. What is Skepta's Big Smoke festival at Crystal Palace Park?

    Skepta is curating Big Smoke Festival, an inaugural one-day music event heading to Crystal Palace Park on Saturday 06 July 2024, featuring a stellar line up of himself and special guests.

    Skepta made the announcement on Instagram Live, saying: “I’m gassed to finally announce that Big Smoke Festival is official..I’m so excited, it's been a wild one to do this. I just want to say thank you to all the supporters, it's been a couple years that you didn’t see me on a stage..I know a lot of people have been wondering when they’ll see Skepta at a festival and I really wanted to save all that energy and put it into something that was for us, by us.

    There will be one stage of rap and another titled Más Tiempo, which will feature Jammer and be a link up with many dance acts.

    Skepta and Jammer are headlining the festival.
    Skepta and Jammer are headlining the festival. Picture: Getty

    Big Smoke Festival will be the only UK date you will be able to catch the grime MC at in 2024, and promises to be an unforgettable day.

    Skepta is known for his huge repertoire of hits including 'That's Not Me' and his huge new dance hit 'Cant Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy).

    Many more huge acts are yet to be announced.
    Many more huge acts are yet to be announced. Picture: Festival Republic

  2. How can I get tickets to Skepta's festival in 2024?

    Tickets for Big Smoke festival go on sale at 10:00am on Friday 1 December.

    The link to purchase tickets can be found here.

