Is Skepta retiring from music?

UK rapper Skepta seemingly announces his departure from music in an Instagram post.

Skepta fans are delighted after hearing the rapper's voice on a new Jae5 track, alongside Nigerian singer Rema.

On Thursday (Mar 18) Skepta shared a post about the new track, titled 'Dimensions' on his Instagram story.

Shortly after the song was released, it became trending on Twitter as fans were excited to hear the highly-anticipated collaboration.

Talking about the newly released track, Skepta wrote "Still can't believe Jae5 called the song "Dimension" 😩😂 such a nonsense name lol" on his IG story.

Skepta makes a joke about the song title 'Dimensions' on IG. Picture: Instagram

However, Skepta also made a shocking revelation during his celebratory post for the track, which left fans questioning whether he is going to retire.

The North London native wrote "This Jae5 song/video featuring Rema and myself was recorded and shot last year in Ghana."

He continued "I have one more song with Bando & L's that we also recorded in 2020, after we drop that, I'm out ✌🏾".

Skepta hints at retiring on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

The "Greaze Mode" rapper has seemingly confirmed his departure from making music, as the post comes after another announcement he made a few days before.

In a previous Instagram story post, Skepta wrote: "Any verses you hear of mine this year, were all recorded last year. I've stopped recording 2021 🚫".

Skepta previously announced he will stop recording music in 2021. Picture: Instagram

Many fans took to Twitter to express their upset, after the rapper has revealed he is no longer recording music.

One fan wrote "Looks like Skepta is going to retire from music 😔", while another fan added "damn skepta really about to retire" with a heartbreak emoji.

See other reactions to Skepta announcing his retirement below.

damn skepta really about to retire 💔 — Mowgli (@fbgwayne) March 18, 2021

Please don’t retire, you only said you were making an album last May 😭 pic.twitter.com/bRCXl9y2nh — laurenbrady02 (@Laurenlovescra4) March 18, 2021

didn’t expect skepta to retire anytime soon damn — Λ (@alvsd02) March 19, 2021