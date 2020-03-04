Rema breaks down the story of his incredible journey into music

4 March 2020, 12:27 | Updated: 4 March 2020, 14:21

Nigerian singer Rema explains his journey to becoming one of the most exciting rising music stars in the world.

As one of the world’s hottest up & coming music stars, Rema has been busy making a name for himself over the last couple of years and he sat down with Capital XTRA’s Manny Norte to reflect on his journey so far.

From his roots in Nigeria to creating some of the freshest tracks around, Rema has already achieved so much and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this bright young star.

Check out Rema's full interview with Manny Norte above and don't miss out Manny's other interviews with the likes of DaBaby, Davido, Naomi Campbell and more and make sure you lock in every Sunday from 7pm.

