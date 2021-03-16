Unknown T rumoured to be dating model Elinda San

The pair sparked dating rumours when they engaged in a flirty exchange on Instagram.

Unknown T has kept his love life private, but his fans keep a close eye to who he may be romantically linked to.

In recent years, the UK rapper (real name is Daniel Richie Lena) who rose to fame with his debut hit single "Homerton B", has kept his dating life away from social media.

However, things have seemingly changed.

On Monday (Mar 15) The 23-year-old rapper took to his Instagram story to share a photo of French model Elinda San.

In the photo, Elinda is pictured in a sultry black lingerie piece, as she confidently poses infront of the camera.

Elinda reshared Unknown T's repost of her photo, on her Instagram. She added a pink heart emoji with a cupids bow through it, on her post.

Once fans caught wind of the flirty exchange, it sparked dating rumours.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote "No way Unknown T bagged Elinda San?! Let me go stream his mixtape. He deserves it".

Another Twitter user wrote "Unknown T and Elinda San??!! This n***a won.".

Elinda San is a model, content creator and artistic director from France. Picture: Instagram

While Unknown T and Elinda San have not officially confirmed their relationship, the rapper did clap back at a fan who had something to say about them.

One Twitter user wrote "No offense to Unknown T but my girl deserves an A list celebrity artist or athlete", to which he replied "& what do you deserve with your ninja turtle looking ass".

See other fan reactions to the dating rumours below.

