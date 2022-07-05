Skepta hospitalised with mystery illness

5 July 2022, 10:23

UK rapper Skepta has asked fans for prayers after sharing a post from his hospital bed.

Skepta has been hospitalised following a mystery illness.

The UK Grime star took to his Instagram Stories to share a health update with fans, revealing he has been experiencing some health issues.

The 39-year-old rapper, real name Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr, shared a snap in a hospital gown.

Skepta has been hospitalised following a mystery illness. Picture: Alamy
Skepta shared a photo from his hospital bed. Picture: @skeptagram/Instagram

He wrote: “Say a little prayer for me,” alongside the prayer hands emoji.

However, the reason behind Skepta’s hospitalisation remains unknown.

The ‘That’s Not Me’ hitmaker is set to be performing at Rolling Loud Festival in Portugal on Thursday.

Skepta shared a health update with fans. Picture: Getty
Skepta is set to make two festival appearances this month. Picture: Alamy

However, there is yet to be an update on whether his appearance is still happening.

He’s also billed on the Gurtenfestival in Switzerland next weekend.

Fans have been sending their well-wishes to the UK artist following his health update.

