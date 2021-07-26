Skepta new EP 'All In': Release date, tracklist, features & more
26 July 2021, 16:39
Skepta has announced his upcoming EP 'All In'.
Skepta has announced an upcoming EP 'All In', which comes after he previously hinted that he was quitting music in a cryptic Instagram story.
Is Skepta retiring from music?
Here's everything you need to know about the rappers upcoming EP.
When is Skepta's EP 'All In' going to be released?
Skepta announced on his Instagram that his EP will be released on the 30th of July, 2021.
Who features on Skepta's EP 'All In'?
Skepta's EP features stars such as Kid Kudi, Teezee and J Balvin.
He also credited star producers in his Instagram caption, such as Jae 5, Joshua Faulkner and Ragz Originale.
What is the track-list for Skepta's EP 'All In'?
Skepta's EP has a star studded track-list, featuring artists such as Kid Kudi and J Balvin.
The full track-list includes:
- BELLATOR
- PEACE OF MIND ft. Teezee and Kid Kudi
- NIRVANA ft. J Balvin
- LIT LIKE THIS
- EYES ON ME
Did Skepta retire from music?
Fans believed Skepta was hinting at retiring from music with previous Instagram stories that said after Jae 5's song featuring himself, he was "out".
Following up with a story that said "Any verses you hear of mine this year, were all recorded last year. I've stopped recording 2021".
This EP could have been recorded previously, making it his final release.