Skepta 'Nirvana' Ft. J Balvin lyrics meaning explained

Skepta has dropped a hit with J Balvin. Picture: Getty

Skepta has dropped his latest EP 'All In'. Here are the lyrics to hit track 'Nirvana'.

Fans are excited as Skepta has Collaborated with J Balvin on hit track 'Nirvana'.

Here's a breakdown of the songs lyrics.

I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas? Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana - Skepta asks a woman what her name is. He then says he is trying to take her to Nirvana - which means idyllic state or place.

Mamacita lookin’ like a figure-eight - Skepta continues speaking about the woman. Saying she has a curvy body.

I don’t care ’bout the fame, this life is a game - Skepta raps that he doesn't care about fame, this may be unsurprising to fans as the rapper has said he is going to retire from making music.

Don’t worry ’bout who’s gonna pay the bill. Baby, de nada - Here,Skepta assures that he will be paying for the bill, saying "de nada" - meaning 'no problem'.

Ey, ¿cuál es tu nombre? - J Balvin verse is in Spanish and he begins a similar way to Skepta - saying "what's your name?".

Te vi tan sola que no me aguanté, por eso yo intervine - He then says that he went to join this woman, because he saw her standing alone.