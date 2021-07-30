Skepta 'Nirvana' Ft. J Balvin lyrics meaning explained
30 July 2021, 13:49
Skepta has dropped his latest EP 'All In'. Here are the lyrics to hit track 'Nirvana'.
Fans are excited as Skepta has Collaborated with J Balvin on hit track 'Nirvana'.
Here's a breakdown of the songs lyrics.
I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas? Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana - Skepta asks a woman what her name is. He then says he is trying to take her to Nirvana - which means idyllic state or place.
Mamacita lookin’ like a figure-eight - Skepta continues speaking about the woman. Saying she has a curvy body.
I don’t care ’bout the fame, this life is a game - Skepta raps that he doesn't care about fame, this may be unsurprising to fans as the rapper has said he is going to retire from making music.
Don’t worry ’bout who’s gonna pay the bill. Baby, de nada - Here,Skepta assures that he will be paying for the bill, saying "de nada" - meaning 'no problem'.
Ey, ¿cuál es tu nombre? - J Balvin verse is in Spanish and he begins a similar way to Skepta - saying "what's your name?".
Te vi tan sola que no me aguanté, por eso yo intervine - He then says that he went to join this woman, because he saw her standing alone.
See the full lyrics for Skepta ft. J Balvin - 'Nirvana' below:
[Chorus: Skepta]
I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?
Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana
What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration
When you come from the Gaza
Don’t worry ’bout who’s gonna pay the bill
Baby, de nada
I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?
Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana
What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration
When you come from the Gaza
Don’t worry ’bout who’s gonna pay the bill
Baby, de nada
[Verse 1: Skepta]
Every day’s my birthday, I need a piece of cake
Mamacita lookin’ like a figure-eight
I see the hook, I still bit the bait (Trust)
Good p**sy keepin’ me awake
Got them big racks, makе the milkshae
And I don’t discriminate
Boy, if shе’s a snack, that’s a dinner date (Sexy)
She knows that I’m the suavecito (Ha)
I don’t care ’bout the fame, this life is a game
And I got the cheat code (Mhmm)
I play it in greaze mode
Jump in the Rollie, got the wheels spinnin’ like I’m in a casino
Back to the crib, I’ma shoot a movie, I’m on my Tarantino
Grip on your waist, look in your eyes and I kiss on your face
Tell me how you feel, your secrets are safe
Told her ’bout the pain, and she can relate
Let’s turn up the heat, break the ice
Uh, she wants to stay the night
Supposed to leave the city in the morning
Looking like I gotta change my flight.
[Chorus: Skepta & J Balvin]
I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?
Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana
What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration
When you come from the Gaza (J Balvin, man)
Don’t worry ’bout who’s gonna pay the bill (J Balvin, man)
Baby, de nada
[Verse 2: J Balvin]
Ey, ¿cuál es tu nombre?, dime, dímelo (Wuh)
Que pa’ conocerte vine (Vine, vine)
Te vi tan sola que no me aguanté, por eso yo intervine (-vine)
Vamo’ a hacerlo real, no hace falta que te lo imagine’ (Wuh)
Dime, mami (Ah), quieres que te guaye (Ah, ah)
Pero calladita porque no hay que dar detalles (Ah, ah)
Tú te hace’ la fina, pero tienes calle
De aquí no me voy sin que con un beso me calle’, calle’ (Shh, shh)
Dale, dime, mami, quieres que te guaye
Pero calladito porque no hay que dar detalles (-talle’)
Tú te hace’ la fina (Fina), pero tienes calle (Wuh)
De aquí no me voy sin que con un beso me calle’, calle’
Yeah
[Chorus: Skepta]
I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?
Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana
What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration
When you come from the Gaza
Don’t worry ’bout who’s gonna pay the bill
Baby, de nada
I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?
Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana
What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration
When you come from the Gaza
Don’t worry ’bout who’s gonna pay the bill
Baby, de nada