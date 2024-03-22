Ray J responds after ex Princess Love is spotted on date with John Boyega

22 March 2024, 13:26 | Updated: 22 March 2024, 14:27

Ray J responds after ex Princess Love is spotted on date with John Boyega
Ray J responds after ex Princess Love is spotted on date with John Boyega. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Ray J has broken his silence after his ex wife was spotted on a date with British actor John Boyega.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ray J has spoken out after his ex Princess Love was spotted on a date with British actor John Boyega in Los Angeles recently.

Princess Love, who stars on reality show Love and Hip Hop, was spotted at a club night with Star Wars actor John Boyega looking cosy in a viral video.

Ray J, who married Princess Love in 2016 and have two kids together, revealed they were filing for divorce just last month on Instagram, and has broken his silence on the viral clip.

John Boyega was spotted getting cosy with Princess Love.
John Boyega was spotted getting cosy with Princess Love. Picture: Getty

During a recent interview with Way Up With Angela Yee, Ray J had a response about the status of his relationship with Princess Love, seeing the video of her dancing with Boyega.

“Oh that’s cool. I like him." he said.

You don’t want to be with that dude. He seem like a good dude.”

Princess Love and Ray J have been together since 2012.
Princess Love and Ray J have been together since 2012. Picture: Getty

Ray J also revealed that he and Princess Love are amicable since the breakup, and speak every day.

The rapper and reality star have had a turbulent relationship since first getting together in 2012, with this being the fourth divorce filing since 2019.

The pair share a daughter, 5 and son, 4, together.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Princess Kate announces cancer treatment and tells public: "Please do not lose faith and hope"

Princess Kate announces cancer treatment and tells public: "Please do not lose faith and hope"
Inside Lucien Laviscount’s dating history: From Shakira to Jesy Nelson

Inside Lucien Laviscount’s dating history: From Shakira to Jesy Nelson

Here’s who Drake is reportedly touring Europe with

Is Drake touring the UK and Europe in 2024? Tour Dates, Tickets & More

Drake

Is Vybz Kartel free yet and how long has he been in prison?

Has Vbyz Kartel been released? Inside his prison sentence and when he’ll be free

Trending

Kendrick Lamar appears to diss Drake and J. Cole in new song lyrics on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album

Kendrick Lamar appears to diss Drake and J. Cole in new song lyrics on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album
Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Tyla Debut Album 'TYLA': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Here are the winners for the 2024 Global Awards

RAYE and Central Cee Win Big at the 2024 Global Awards!

Manchester United fans shocked after discovering Kobbie Mainoo’s brother is former Love Island star

Manchester United fans shocked after discovering Kobbie Mainoo’s brother is former Love Island star
Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still together? The lowdown after engagement ends

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still together? The lowdown after engagement ends

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working