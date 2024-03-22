Ray J responds after ex Princess Love is spotted on date with John Boyega

Ray J has broken his silence after his ex wife was spotted on a date with British actor John Boyega.

Princess Love, who stars on reality show Love and Hip Hop, was spotted at a club night with Star Wars actor John Boyega looking cosy in a viral video.

Ray J, who married Princess Love in 2016 and have two kids together, revealed they were filing for divorce just last month on Instagram, and has broken his silence on the viral clip.

During a recent interview with Way Up With Angela Yee, Ray J had a response about the status of his relationship with Princess Love, seeing the video of her dancing with Boyega.

“Oh that’s cool. I like him." he said.

You don’t want to be with that dude. He seem like a good dude.”

Ray J also revealed that he and Princess Love are amicable since the breakup, and speak every day.

The rapper and reality star have had a turbulent relationship since first getting together in 2012, with this being the fourth divorce filing since 2019.

The pair share a daughter, 5 and son, 4, together.