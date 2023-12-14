QUIZ: How Well Do You Know These R&B Christmas Songs?
14 December 2023, 15:07 | Updated: 14 December 2023, 15:24
Test your R&B knowledge with the ultimate quiz of Christmas songs.
Listen to this article
Festive season is here, and what better way to celebrate than to test your music knowledge on R&B Christmas songs.
From Mariah Carey to TLC, a variety of musicians have released some Christmassy bangers that are a staple in households across the world.
So, do you think you've got what it takes to take on the ultimate R&B Christmas Song Quiz?
So... how did you do?