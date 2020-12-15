22 of the best Hip-Hop and R&B Christmas songs

15 December 2020, 11:38 | Updated: 15 December 2020, 15:37

22 of the best Hip-Hop and R&B Christmas songs
22 of the best Hip-Hop and R&B Christmas songs. Picture: Getty

The coolest Christmas playlist around.

Everybody knows the classic Christmas songs, but if you're sick of listening to 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' on repeat (no offence, Mariah), then we've got you covered.

From Run DMC and Snoop Dogg to Summer Walker and Destiny's Child, some of your favourite Hip-hop and R&B artists have delivered some ice-cold festive tunes over the years, so we've compiled them all here for you to bump during the Christmas period.

  1. Gucci Mane - 12 Days Of Christmas

  2. Summer Walker, Love Renaissance - Santa Baby

  3. Run DMC - Christmas In Hollis

  4. Destiny's Child - 8 Days Of Christmas

  5. Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight - Let It Snow

  6. Kanye West, CyHi The Prince, Teyana Taylor - Christmas In Harlem

  7. Outkast - Player's Ball

  8. Yo Gotti, Fabolous, DJ Khaled - 3 Kings

  9. Tiana Major9 - Silent Night

  10. Big Shaq - Man's Not Hot (Christmas Edition)

  11. Chris Brown - The Christmas

  12. Snoop Dogg, Magic Juan, Jake The Flake - A Pimp's Christmas Song

  13. Mary J. Blige - The First Noel

  14. TLC - Sleigh Ride

  15. JoJo, PJ Morton - Wishlist

  16. Pink Sweat$, Donny Hathaway - This Christmas

  17. John Legend - Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day

  18. Trey Songz - Christmas Morning

  19. Luther Vandross - Every Year Every Christmas

  20. Ghostface Killah - Ghostface X-mas

  21. Tank - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

  22. Swae Lee, Rae Sremmurd, Ear Drummers - Christmas At Swae's

Facts

See more Facts

facts you need to know about A$AP Rocky

10 facts you need to know about A$AP Rocky

Ms Banks

12 facts you need to know about 'Novikov' rapper Ms Banks

10 facts you need to know about 'Down Like That' r

10 facts you need to know about 'Down Like That' rapper KSI

Hot Lists

See more Hot Lists

18 facts you need to know about The Weeknd

17 facts you need to know about The Weeknd

RIhanna at the Paris Fenty Beauty launch

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far

The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far

Trending

Eminem new album 2020 'MTBMB Side B': release date, tracklist, features & more

Eminem new album 2020 'MTBMB Side B': release date, tracklist, features & more

Eminem

The biggest celebrity thirst traps of 2020

The biggest celebrity thirst traps of 2020

Snoop Dogg claps back at backlash over his 'WAP' criticism

Snoop Dogg claps back at backlash over his 'WAP' criticism

Snoop Dogg

Gabrielle Union opens up about stepdaughter Zaya, 13, coming out as transgender

Gabrielle Union opens up about stepdaughter Zaya, 13, coming out as transgender
QUIZ: Can you guess when these rappers were born?

QUIZ: Can you guess when these rappers were born?

Quizzes

QUIZ: Can you match the lyric to the R&B singer?

QUIZ: Can you match the lyric to the R&B singer?

Quizzes