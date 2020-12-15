22 of the best Hip-Hop and R&B Christmas songs
15 December 2020, 11:38 | Updated: 15 December 2020, 15:37
The coolest Christmas playlist around.
Everybody knows the classic Christmas songs, but if you're sick of listening to 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' on repeat (no offence, Mariah), then we've got you covered.
From Run DMC and Snoop Dogg to Summer Walker and Destiny's Child, some of your favourite Hip-hop and R&B artists have delivered some ice-cold festive tunes over the years, so we've compiled them all here for you to bump during the Christmas period.
-
Gucci Mane - 12 Days Of Christmas
-
Summer Walker, Love Renaissance - Santa Baby
-
Run DMC - Christmas In Hollis
-
Destiny's Child - 8 Days Of Christmas
-
Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight - Let It Snow
-
Kanye West, CyHi The Prince, Teyana Taylor - Christmas In Harlem
-
Outkast - Player's Ball
-
Yo Gotti, Fabolous, DJ Khaled - 3 Kings
-
Tiana Major9 - Silent Night
-
Big Shaq - Man's Not Hot (Christmas Edition)
-
Chris Brown - The Christmas
-
Snoop Dogg, Magic Juan, Jake The Flake - A Pimp's Christmas Song
-
Mary J. Blige - The First Noel
-
TLC - Sleigh Ride
-
JoJo, PJ Morton - Wishlist
-
Pink Sweat$, Donny Hathaway - This Christmas
-
John Legend - Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
-
Trey Songz - Christmas Morning
-
Luther Vandross - Every Year Every Christmas
-
Ghostface Killah - Ghostface X-mas
-
Tank - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
-
Swae Lee, Rae Sremmurd, Ear Drummers - Christmas At Swae's