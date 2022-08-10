PrettyLittleThing advert banned for portraying Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, in a "sexual way"

The advertising watchdog has ruled that PrettyLittleThing 'sexualised' Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter Alabama in one of their campaigns.

The ASA (Advertising Standards Authority) has ruled that a campaign featuring Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter Alabama breached the rules as it portrayed her in a 'sexualised' way.

The controversial images of Kourtney Kardashian's step-daughter appeared on the website in June to advertise her 'Y2K edit clothing collection'.

Alabama is under the age of 18 and it was ruled that these images representer her in a 'sexualised manner', and the adverts have been banned.

Kourtney Kardashian calls out paparazzi amid Travis Barker hospitalisation

Alabama pictured with her dad Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

One description for a revealing outfit read: "channel that teen dream realness with barely-there micro mini skirts".

The reference to 'barely there' and the suggestive nature of the pose were likely to be seen as sexualised, the ASA has ruled.

Additionally, they claimed that further images of Barker "sucking a lollipop and clutching her chest" were likely to be interpreted as sexual.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline

PrettyLittleThing responded to the ruling that they "wanted to convey a message of body positivity to encourage and empower young women to embrace their bodies and inspire confidence" by using Barker as a brand ambassador.

They added that they did not intent to sexualise Alabama and all images were approved by the 16-year-old, and that the images were posed in a similar style to her own Instagram account.

"Given the above, we considered that the advert depicted a person who was under 18 in a sexual way, and we therefore concluded it was irresponsible and breached the code", the ASA concluded.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding 'wasn't actually legal'

Alabama pictured at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

Alabama, 16, is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. He wed Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022 in Italy.

It is likely that Alabama and her brother Landon will feature in season two of Hulu's The Kardashians as the cameras follow Kourtney's wedding preparations and the big day.

Travis Barker shares his two children with model and actress Shanna Moakler.