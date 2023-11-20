Pardison Fontaine hits back at Megan Thee Stallion cheating claims in brutal new lyrics

20 November 2023, 16:48

Megan Thee Stallion glams up for night out with boyfriend on their anniversary

By Anna Suffolk

Megan Thee Stallion's ex boyfriend has called her out on his new diss track and has responded to cheating claims by her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Megan Thee Stallion's ex boyfriend Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine has hit back at her on his new diss track 'Thee Person'.

The rapper dropped the song in response to the Houston-born rapper's track 'Cobra' released a week before.

In the diss track, Pardi claimed that Megan cheated on him with several men and underwent liposuction.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

"I would like to apologize for uh, no longer keeping up with your lies, or supporting your habits to tell half-truths," Fontaine rapped on his track.

"God I treated you like a queen, whole time I'm a clown in your circus, I tried to pull you up out of the mud here you are tryna drown me on purpose."

"This aint for Megan Thee Stallion, it's for Megan Thee Person."

Megan and Pardi were together for two years.
Megan and Pardi were together for two years. Picture: Getty

Another line in the diss track includes: "The way that you painting this picture's a shame/How many times did I catch you texting them n****s? You did you first I just did me bigger."

Pardi's diss track comes after Megan released 'Cobra', which included the lyrics: "Pulled up, caught him cheatin', gettin' his d*** sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin,"

Megan and Pardi were first linked in 2021 and made their red carpet debut at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May 2021, and split two years later.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Halle Bailey subtly addresses pregnancy rumours for the first time

Halle Bailey subtly addresses pregnancy rumours for the first time

Drake debuts new face tattoo - and here’s the meaning behind it

Drake debuts new face tattoo - and here’s the meaning behind it

Ne-Yo & Mario 'Champagne and Roses' UK Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

NE-YO: Champagne & Roses Tour with special guest Mario: Dates, Tickets & More

What time does Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' album drop?

Drake 'FOR ALL THE DOGS: Scary Hours Edition' new album: Trackslist, Features & More

Trending

Diddy dating history: From Jennifer Lopez to Lori Harvey

Diddy dating history: From Jennifer Lopez to Lori Harvey

Diddy

Diddy ‘responds’ after ex-girlfriend Cassie accuses him of ‘abuse and sexual assault’ in $30million lawsuit

Diddy ‘responds’ after ex-girlfriend Cassie accuses him of ‘abuse and sexual assault’ in $30million lawsuit
Are Chris Brown and Ammika Harris back together?

Are Chris Brown and Ammika Harris back together?

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer’s mother Sharon arguing amid Usher drama surfaces in leaked audio

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer’s mother Sharon arguing amid Usher drama surfaces in leaked audio
Fans think DDG just dropped a huge clue amid Halle Bailey pregnancy rumours

Fans think DDG just dropped a huge clue amid Halle Bailey pregnancy rumours

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working