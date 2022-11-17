Nick Cannon ROASTED over growing family as he expects his 12th child

The American TV personality is a father of a twelve with multiple different baby mamas.

Nick Cannon has been roasted on the show he presents, The Masked Singer, over the ever-expanding number of children he fathers.

He was the butt of many jokes concerning his fatherhood, despite the episode being filmed before the announcement of his 12th child.

Panelist on the show, Ken Jeong, joked that Nick Cannon has wearing pyjamas on stage because he was busy on fathering duties.

Nick Cannon reveals he pays more than $3 million dollars in child support annually

Cannon is the host of The Masked Singer US. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

"I know Nick is tired because he's been up all night memorising his kids' names," Ken joked to the host.

The crowd then jokingly booed Cannon and audience members were given a thumbs down.

A contestant in a costume also joked in her clue package about Nick as she dedicated her song to panelist Nicole Scherzinger.

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Nick Cannon has welcomed four children this year. . Picture: Instagram

They joked: "This song goes out to my favourite fearless lady Nicole, who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas.

"Oh, that's a lot of baby mamas", replied Nicole to the joke.

After the woman in the costume performed the song, she joked that she was scared to get 'too close' to him incase she fell pregnant.

Nick Cannon welcomes 11th child with baby mama Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa with their twins. . Picture: Instagram

This comes as Cannon welcomed a new child this weekend with baby mama Abby De La Rosa, named Beautiful Zeppelin.

On the arrival he said: "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!'"

Beautiful joins Cannon's ten other children as part of the family.