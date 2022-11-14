Nick Cannon reveals he pays more than $3 million dollars in child support annually

Nick Cannon has children into the double digits, which is costing him mega bucks in child support.

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby number 11 over the weekend, and has recently estimated that his child support costs come in at a whopping $3 million each year.

The television personality has fathered his ten previous children with six different women, leading fans to even go as far to make a family tree in order to keep up to date with his ever-expanding brood.

In an interview with The Neighbourhood Talk, Cannon has revealed the true cost of his fruitfulness.

Nick Cannon has eleven children with six different baby mamas. Picture: Getty Images

When asked about the $3 million figure, Cannon responded: "I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually".

"I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system", he continued.

This comes as Cannon is in the double digits for children, and has welcomed four children since this June.

Baby number 12 is on the way too, this time with ex-girlfriend Alyssa Scott.

His daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, was born on Friday to baby mama Abby De La Rosa, who he also has twins with.

"BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!", Cannon wrote to announce the news of his bundle of joy this weekend.