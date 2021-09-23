Netflix ‘Sex: Unzipped’ comedy special: Release date, cast & more

23 September 2021, 17:08

Here's everything you need to know about, ‘Sex: Unzipped' - the Netflix special hosted by Saweetie.

Saweetie fans are excited as the star has been enlisted to host the new Netflix comedy special, 'Sex: Unzipped'.

The show will welcome expert guests to discuss and debunk common myths and misconceptions.

Here's everything you need to know about the series.

  1. When will ‘Sex: Unzipped' be released?

    Fans can expect the series to land Netflix on October 26th, 2021.

    The rapper will soon be on our screens
    The rapper will soon be on our screens. Picture: Getty

  2. What will ‘Sex: Unzipped' be about?

    'Sex: Unzipped' is labelled a 'comedy special', that aims to de-bunk myths surrounding sex; promoting sex positivity.

    The show will bring on guests and experts to discuss topics that are. often taboo.

    The press release says: "a crew of sex-positive puppets who are representative of the broad spectrum of sex and sexualities that exist in real life” will join Saweetie to talk all things sex.

    Saweetie will be talking all things sex.
    Saweetie will be talking all things sex. Picture: Getty

  3. What will Saweetie do on ‘Sex: Unzipped'?

    Saweetie will be the host of the soon-to-come comedy special.

  4. What guests will feature in ‘Sex: Unzipped'?

    A range of stars will join Saweetie including:

    • Dominique Jackson (she/her),
    • Ian Karmel (he/him),
    • Joel Kim Booster (he/him),
    • Katherine Ryan (she/her),
    • London Hughes (she/her),
    • Mae Martin (they/them),
    • Michelle Buteau (she/her),
    • Nikki Glaser (she/her),
    • Romesh Ranganathan (he/him),
    • Sam Jay (she/her),
    • Trixie Mattel (she/her).

    The special will also host a panel of experts, including:

    • Alexander Cheves (he/him/his),
    • Emily Morse (she/her),
    • Oloni (she/her),
    • Stella Anna Sonnenbaum (she/her)
    • Dr. Ruth Westheimer

