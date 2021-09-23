Netflix ‘Sex: Unzipped’ comedy special: Release date, cast & more

Here's everything you need to know about, ‘Sex: Unzipped' - the Netflix special hosted by Saweetie.

Saweetie fans are excited as the star has been enlisted to host the new Netflix comedy special, 'Sex: Unzipped'.

The show will welcome expert guests to discuss and debunk common myths and misconceptions.

Here's everything you need to know about the series.