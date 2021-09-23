Netflix ‘Sex: Unzipped’ comedy special: Release date, cast & more
23 September 2021, 17:08
Here's everything you need to know about, ‘Sex: Unzipped' - the Netflix special hosted by Saweetie.
Saweetie fans are excited as the star has been enlisted to host the new Netflix comedy special, 'Sex: Unzipped'.
The show will welcome expert guests to discuss and debunk common myths and misconceptions.
Here's everything you need to know about the series.
-
When will ‘Sex: Unzipped' be released?
Fans can expect the series to land Netflix on October 26th, 2021.
-
What will ‘Sex: Unzipped' be about?
'Sex: Unzipped' is labelled a 'comedy special', that aims to de-bunk myths surrounding sex; promoting sex positivity.
The show will bring on guests and experts to discuss topics that are. often taboo.
The press release says: "a crew of sex-positive puppets who are representative of the broad spectrum of sex and sexualities that exist in real life” will join Saweetie to talk all things sex.
-
What will Saweetie do on ‘Sex: Unzipped'?
Saweetie will be the host of the soon-to-come comedy special.
Saweetie will host Sex: Unzipped, a new special all about sex positivity.— Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021
Debuting Oct 26, Saweetie is joined by sex experts & celebs (like Dominique Jackson, Joel Kim Booster, Michelle Buteau & Trixie Mattel) to help address the biggest misconceptions surrounding sex & identity pic.twitter.com/rlInBG0h5F
-
What guests will feature in ‘Sex: Unzipped'?
A range of stars will join Saweetie including:
- Dominique Jackson (she/her),
- Ian Karmel (he/him),
- Joel Kim Booster (he/him),
- Katherine Ryan (she/her),
- London Hughes (she/her),
- Mae Martin (they/them),
- Michelle Buteau (she/her),
- Nikki Glaser (she/her),
- Romesh Ranganathan (he/him),
- Sam Jay (she/her),
- Trixie Mattel (she/her).
So glad to share that I’ll be featuring in the @Netflix special, Sex: Unzipped hosted by @Saweetie October 26. pic.twitter.com/whS2Do3IhD— OLONI BABY (@Oloni) September 22, 2021
The special will also host a panel of experts, including:
- Alexander Cheves (he/him/his),
- Emily Morse (she/her),
- Oloni (she/her),
- Stella Anna Sonnenbaum (she/her)
- Dr. Ruth Westheimer