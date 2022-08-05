Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith ‘accuses him of fathering secret child'

She has accused the 'Miss Independent' singer of fathering a secret child and has filed for divorce.

Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Smith, has accused the singer of fathering a child with another woman and has filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, the mother-of-three has filed documents in Atlanta to end their eight-year relationship.

Their marriage has already been on the rocks over the past few weeks as Crystal alleged that Ne-Yo had been unfaithful multiple times during their relationship and marriage.

Ne-Yo and Crystal were together for eight years . Picture: Getty Images

The couple initially married in 2016, and renewed their vows earlier this year in Las Vegas.

In these documents, Smith has stated that their marriage is 'irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation’, and listed the date of their split as July 22, 2022.

Crystal is asking for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their three children - Shaffer, Roman and Isabella.

Ne-Yo and Crystal share three children together. Picture: Instagram

Smith also alleges that Ne-Yo has 'recently' fathered a child with another woman.

The former pair have not spoken publicly about the latest claims, however both addressed Ne-Yo's unfaithfulness last month after Crystal wrote a bombshell IG post.

"8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected every last one of them", she revealed.

Crystal is a skincare entrepreneur. Picture: Instagram

"To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist."

Ne-Yo responded to the earlier allegations and asked for fans to "respect me and my family's privacy at this time."