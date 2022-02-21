Ne-Yo slammed over controversial comments on women dancing to 'misogynistic' lyrics

21 February 2022, 12:06 | Updated: 21 February 2022, 12:09

After claiming that 'if women want men to stop calling you b*tches, they should stop dancing to them type of records' the R&B received major backlash with fans calling him 'an idiot'

Ne-Yo found himself in hot water this past weekend after a clip of him appearing on the Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show discussing misogyny in the R&B world went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Shared his thoughts about R&B songs becoming more 'super misogynistic', the Sexy Love singer went onto share his beliefs that women are partially responsible for the continuation of anti-feminist lyrics, instantly infuriating fans online.

"It’s gotten super misogynistic, which I don’t understand. I can only blame us men halfway for that. Because as a woman, if a man sings the word ‘b*tch’ to you and you smile at him, he’s probably going to do it again and again and again and again" he commented.

The 42-year-old continued on to say: "The more misogynistic the lyrics get, the more y’all accept it, the more it’s gonna happen. That’s just kinda what that is. So, ladies, I love y’all to death but if y’all want men to stop calling you ‘b*tches,’ stop dancing to them records".

Ne-Yo at the World of Dance Season 4 taping
Ne-Yo at the World of Dance Season 4 taping. Picture: Getty

After the clip went viral, the singer received instant backlash, with many disagree with his comments including American sports analyst Shannon Sharpe who wrote on Twitter:

"Fellas, we’ve gotta let Ne-Yo fight this one alone.🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️".

A fan wrote: "So basically he he trying to blame women for men calling the bitches. That don’t make sense you fadora wearing ninja turtle".

Ending the conversation on misogyny, he went onto explain that phrases like 'I love you' became ‘you my bitch' have ruined the genre of R&B, adding:

"Now it’s like, okay, we got to move with the times but at the same time, love is not a trend or a fad. It’s not something that is supposed to go out of style. It’s like saying water is going out of style. No, you need it to live".

Ne-Yo attends The Ultimate Big Game Experience hosted by Michael Irvin and Ne-Yo at Tatel Beverly Hills on February 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Ne-Yo attends The Ultimate Big Game Experience hosted by Michael Irvin and Ne-Yo at Tatel Beverly Hills on February 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

