Ne-Yo slammed over controversial comments on women dancing to 'misogynistic' lyrics

After claiming that 'if women want men to stop calling you b*tches, they should stop dancing to them type of records' the R&B received major backlash with fans calling him 'an idiot'

Ne-Yo found himself in hot water this past weekend after a clip of him appearing on the Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show discussing misogyny in the R&B world went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Shared his thoughts about R&B songs becoming more 'super misogynistic', the Sexy Love singer went onto share his beliefs that women are partially responsible for the continuation of anti-feminist lyrics, instantly infuriating fans online.

"It’s gotten super misogynistic, which I don’t understand. I can only blame us men halfway for that. Because as a woman, if a man sings the word ‘b*tch’ to you and you smile at him, he’s probably going to do it again and again and again and again" he commented.

The 42-year-old continued on to say: "The more misogynistic the lyrics get, the more y’all accept it, the more it’s gonna happen. That’s just kinda what that is. So, ladies, I love y’all to death but if y’all want men to stop calling you ‘b*tches,’ stop dancing to them records".

Ne-Yo at the World of Dance Season 4 taping. Picture: Getty

After the clip went viral, the singer received instant backlash, with many disagree with his comments including American sports analyst Shannon Sharpe who wrote on Twitter:

"Fellas, we’ve gotta let Ne-Yo fight this one alone.🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️".

A fan wrote: "So basically he he trying to blame women for men calling the bitches. That don’t make sense you fadora wearing ninja turtle".

So how you treat a woman depends on what music she chooses to dances to? I’m sorry but you can’t blame a woman dancing to certain songs or anything else be the reason that you don’t have manners or boundaries. Music is entertainment, right? How you treat me though, that’s reality — Nikita M. (@ShericeStylist) February 17, 2022

Ne-Yo needs to keep quiet. You know men have been calling women the b word way before it was put in music. Men have to be more respectful towards women. Treat a woman like they want to be treated. Dancing to music doesn't make it acceptable to call women the b word. — Angelique Soul Sanctuary (@angeliquesoul) February 19, 2022

Stop blaming women for men's bad behavior. Start holding them accountable for their behavior. — patricia green (@patriciaLGREEN) February 19, 2022

Ending the conversation on misogyny, he went onto explain that phrases like 'I love you' became ‘you my bitch' have ruined the genre of R&B, adding:

"Now it’s like, okay, we got to move with the times but at the same time, love is not a trend or a fad. It’s not something that is supposed to go out of style. It’s like saying water is going out of style. No, you need it to live".