Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal Smith accuses him of cheating with ‘numerous women’

Ne-Yo has addressed his wife's allegations that he has cheated on her throughout their marriage.

Ne-Yo has spoken up after his wife, Crystal Smith, has alleged that he has been unfaithful to her multiple times during their eight-year marriage.

The skincare CEO posted a statement on her Instagram page claiming that the 'Miss Independent' singer has cheated on her multiple times through '8 years of lies and deception'.

The pair have had a rocky relationship throughout the years, and share three children together.

Ne-Yo and Crystal share three children together. Picture: Getty Images

In the bombshell Instagram post, Smith claimed that he had been unfaithful multiple times with different women, with "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected every last one of them."

She added: "I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache."

"I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern."

She concluded: "I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best."

The couple renewed their wedding vows this April in Las Vegas, two years after they separated.

Ne-Yo tweeted his response to his wife's allegations and said that "for the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors."

He continued: "Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time."