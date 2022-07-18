Ne-Yo UK Tour 2022: tickets, dates, venues and more

Ne-Yo is heading to the UK on tour! Picture: Getty Images/Ticketmaster

The R&B star is heading to the UK!

Ne-Yo has added more dates to his UK tour this September!

Due to huge public demand, the Grammy Award-winning musician has announced new dates in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Hull and Nottingham, for his first tour of the UK in six years.

Ne-Yo has added more dates to his UK tour this September! Picture: Ticketmaster

See the full list of dates below:

Newcastle O2 City Hall on 20th September

BEC Arena, Manchester on 21st September

Hull Bonus Arena on 22nd September

Forum Birmingham on 24th September

Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on 25th September

Glasgow O2 Academy on 27th September

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on 28th September

London OVO Arena Wembley on 29th September

NE-YO’s hotly-anticipated tour is set to be a showstopper, and will see him perform new music from his seventh album Self Explanatory, which includes recently-released singles ‘You Got The Body,’ ‘Don’t Love Me,’ and ‘Stay Down (feat Yung Bleu).’

Tickets will go on General Sale at 10am Friday 23rd July, and will be available to purchase here.