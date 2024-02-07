MOBOs 2024 winners: All the nominees and who won

7 February 2024, 22:00

MOBOs 2024 winners: All the nominees and who won
MOBOs 2024 winners: All the nominees and who won. Picture: Getty Images / MOBO

By Anna Suffolk

Who were the winners at the 2024 MOBOs? Here's the full winners list.

Hosted by Indiyah Polack and Babatunde Aleshe, the 2024 MOBOs were a night to remember.

Hosted for the first time in Sheffield, the evening saw performances from the likes of Byron Messiah, Ghetts and the Sugababes, and a whopping 24 awards being handed out.

So, who won at the 2024 MOBO Awards? Here's the full winners list.

Indiyah and Babatunde hosted the awards.
Indiyah and Babatunde hosted the awards. Picture: Donnie Sunshine

Best Male Act

Central Cee (WON), Dave, D-block Europe, J Hus, Nines, Stormzy

Best Female Act

Flo, Jorja Smith, Little Simz, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, RAYE (WON)

Album Of The Year

Ezra Collective – ‘Where I'm Meant To Be’

J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’

Potter Payper – ‘Real Back In Style’ (WON)

RAYE – ‘My 21st Century Blues’

Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’

Song Of The Year

Central Cee & Dave - 'Sprinter' (WON)

J Hus Feat. Drake - 'Who Told You'

Jorja Smith - 'Little Things'

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice - 'Boys A Liar Pt.2'

RAYE & 070 Shake - 'Escapism'

Stormzy - 'Hide & Seek'

Best Newcomer

Ama Lou, Antslive, Debbie, Jayo, Nippa, No Guidnce, Rimzee, Strandz, Tamera, Tunde (WON)

Video Of The Year

Antslive - 'Number One Candidate' (Directed By Tom Emmerson)

Enny - 'No More Naija Men' (Directed By Otis Dominique)

Jords - 'Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay Feat. Tay Iwar / Stay Close Feat. Kranium' (Directed By, Renee Maria Osubu)

Little Simz - 'Gorilla' (Directed By Dave Meyers)

Stormzy - 'Mel Made Me Do It' (Directed By Klvdr) (WON)

Tion Wayne - ‘Healing' (Directed By Wowa)

Best R&B/Soul Act

Bellah, Jaz Karis, Mahalia, Ragz Originale, Sampha, Sault (WON)

Best Hip Hop Act

Avelino, Clavish, Digga D, Enny, Fredo, Giggs, Little Simz (WON), Loyle Carner, Nines, Potter Payper

Best Grime Act

Bugzy Malone (WON), Duppy, Flowdan, Manga Saint Hilare, Novelist, P Money

Best Drill Act

Central Cee, Headie One, K-Trap (WON), Kwengface, M24, Russ Millions, Teezandos, Unknown T

Best International Act (US)

Doja Cat, Drake & 21 Savage (WON), Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, Sza, Victoria Monet

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film

Adjani Salmon as Kwabena in ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in ‘Snowfall’ (WON)

Déja J. Bowens as Vita in ‘Champion’

Idris Elba as Sam in ‘Hijack’

India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

John Boyega as Fontaine in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’

Lashana Lynch as Izogie in ‘The Woman King’

Letitia Wright as Shuri in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco in ‘Champion’

Vivian Oparah as Yas in ‘Rye Lane’

Best Media Personality

Alison Hammond, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Henrie Kwushue, Madame Joyce, Maya Jama, Pressed Podcast, Remi Burgz, Shxtsngigs (WON), Specs Gonzalez, Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), Asake (Nigeria) (WON), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Libianca (Cameroon), Rema (Nigeria), Tyla (South Africa), Uncle Waffles (Eswatini), Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Byron Messia, Destra, Kabaka Pyramid, Popcaan, Shenseea, Valiant (WON)

Best Jazz Act

Blue Lab Beats (UK), CKTRL (UK), Ezra Collective (UK) (WON), Masego (US), Reuben James (UK), Yazmin Lacey (UK)

Best Alternative Music Act

Alt Blk Era, Arlo Parks, Deijuvhs, Kid Bookie, Skindred (WON), Young Fathers

Best Electronic/Dance Act

Aluna, Nia Archives, PinkPantheress, Salute, Shygirl (WON), TSHA

Best Producer

Inflo (WON), Kyle Evans, M1ONTHEBEAT, P2J, Steel Banglez, TSB

Best Gospel Act

Annatoria (UK), Calledout Music (UK), Guvna B (UK), Limoblaze (Nigeria) (WON), Tofunmi Adorna (UK), Triple O (UK)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – SOUL II SOUL

IMPACT AWARD – SUGABABES

PAVING THE WAY AWARD – DAME JESSICA ENNIS-HILL

PIONEER AWARD – GHETTS


