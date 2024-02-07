MOBOs 2024 winners: All the nominees and who won
7 February 2024, 22:00
Who were the winners at the 2024 MOBOs? Here's the full winners list.
Hosted by Indiyah Polack and Babatunde Aleshe, the 2024 MOBOs were a night to remember.
Hosted for the first time in Sheffield, the evening saw performances from the likes of Byron Messiah, Ghetts and the Sugababes, and a whopping 24 awards being handed out.
So, who won at the 2024 MOBO Awards? Here's the full winners list.
Best Male Act
Central Cee (WON), Dave, D-block Europe, J Hus, Nines, Stormzy
Best Female Act
Flo, Jorja Smith, Little Simz, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, RAYE (WON)
Album Of The Year
Ezra Collective – ‘Where I'm Meant To Be’
J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’
Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’
Potter Payper – ‘Real Back In Style’ (WON)
RAYE – ‘My 21st Century Blues’
Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’
Song Of The Year
Central Cee & Dave - 'Sprinter' (WON)
J Hus Feat. Drake - 'Who Told You'
Jorja Smith - 'Little Things'
PinkPantheress & Ice Spice - 'Boys A Liar Pt.2'
RAYE & 070 Shake - 'Escapism'
Stormzy - 'Hide & Seek'
Best Newcomer
Ama Lou, Antslive, Debbie, Jayo, Nippa, No Guidnce, Rimzee, Strandz, Tamera, Tunde (WON)
Video Of The Year
Antslive - 'Number One Candidate' (Directed By Tom Emmerson)
Enny - 'No More Naija Men' (Directed By Otis Dominique)
Jords - 'Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay Feat. Tay Iwar / Stay Close Feat. Kranium' (Directed By, Renee Maria Osubu)
Little Simz - 'Gorilla' (Directed By Dave Meyers)
Stormzy - 'Mel Made Me Do It' (Directed By Klvdr) (WON)
Tion Wayne - ‘Healing' (Directed By Wowa)
Best R&B/Soul Act
Bellah, Jaz Karis, Mahalia, Ragz Originale, Sampha, Sault (WON)
Best Hip Hop Act
Avelino, Clavish, Digga D, Enny, Fredo, Giggs, Little Simz (WON), Loyle Carner, Nines, Potter Payper
Best Grime Act
Bugzy Malone (WON), Duppy, Flowdan, Manga Saint Hilare, Novelist, P Money
Best Drill Act
Central Cee, Headie One, K-Trap (WON), Kwengface, M24, Russ Millions, Teezandos, Unknown T
Best International Act (US)
Doja Cat, Drake & 21 Savage (WON), Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, Sza, Victoria Monet
Best Performance In A TV Show/Film
Adjani Salmon as Kwabena in ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in ‘Snowfall’ (WON)
Déja J. Bowens as Vita in ‘Champion’
Idris Elba as Sam in ‘Hijack’
India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’
John Boyega as Fontaine in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’
Lashana Lynch as Izogie in ‘The Woman King’
Letitia Wright as Shuri in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco in ‘Champion’
Vivian Oparah as Yas in ‘Rye Lane’
Best Media Personality
Alison Hammond, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Henrie Kwushue, Madame Joyce, Maya Jama, Pressed Podcast, Remi Burgz, Shxtsngigs (WON), Specs Gonzalez, Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), Asake (Nigeria) (WON), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Libianca (Cameroon), Rema (Nigeria), Tyla (South Africa), Uncle Waffles (Eswatini), Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Caribbean Music Act
Byron Messia, Destra, Kabaka Pyramid, Popcaan, Shenseea, Valiant (WON)
Best Jazz Act
Blue Lab Beats (UK), CKTRL (UK), Ezra Collective (UK) (WON), Masego (US), Reuben James (UK), Yazmin Lacey (UK)
Best Alternative Music Act
Alt Blk Era, Arlo Parks, Deijuvhs, Kid Bookie, Skindred (WON), Young Fathers
Best Electronic/Dance Act
Aluna, Nia Archives, PinkPantheress, Salute, Shygirl (WON), TSHA
Best Producer
Inflo (WON), Kyle Evans, M1ONTHEBEAT, P2J, Steel Banglez, TSB
Best Gospel Act
Annatoria (UK), Calledout Music (UK), Guvna B (UK), Limoblaze (Nigeria) (WON), Tofunmi Adorna (UK), Triple O (UK)
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – SOUL II SOUL
IMPACT AWARD – SUGABABES
PAVING THE WAY AWARD – DAME JESSICA ENNIS-HILL
PIONEER AWARD – GHETTS