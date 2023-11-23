MOBO Awards 2024: Location, Date, Performers, Tickets & More

By Anna Suffolk

The MOBO Awards are back for 2024!

The MOBO Awards are back for 2024, and will take place in Sheffield for the first time!

Celebrating it's 26th year, the prestigious award ceremony will see the best performances by cultural icons in a celebration of talent for black music in the UK.

So, when are the 2024 MOBO Awards? How can I get tickets and who is performing? Here's everything you need to know.

The 2024 MOBO Awards are confirmed! Picture: MOBO