MOBO Awards 2024: Location, Date, Performers, Tickets & More
23 November 2023, 09:39
The MOBO Awards are back for 2024!
The MOBO Awards are back for 2024, and will take place in Sheffield for the first time!
Celebrating it's 26th year, the prestigious award ceremony will see the best performances by cultural icons in a celebration of talent for black music in the UK.
So, when are the 2024 MOBO Awards? How can I get tickets and who is performing? Here's everything you need to know.
Where and where are the 2024 MOBO Awards?
This year’s ceremony is set to kick off the 2024 awards season, coming to you live from the Utilita Arena Sheffield on 7 February 2024.
With a commitment to delivering an exceptional show for fans, viewers at home, and artists, the event has moved from its usual date and will be taking place in early 2024 to ensure a memorable celebration of black music and culture.
The MOBO Awards will be taking place in Sheffield, continuing its tradition of bringing the awards and the exceptional music, talent and culture to cities and regions UK-wide.
Who is nominated for the 2024 MOBO Awards?
So far, no nominations for the 2024 MOBO Awards have been announced.
It is likely that the categories for artists to be nominated for will be similar to 2022's award ceremony.
These include Best Male / Female act, Album of the year, Song of the year, Best newcomer and Best media personality.
Who is performing at the 2024 MOBO Awards?
So far, no performers have been announced to grace Sheffield for the 2024 MOBO Awards.
In 2022, the likes of Nile Rodgers, Craig David, Kojey Radical, Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML, Cat Burns, FLO, Eliza Rose, Beanie Man and Emeli Sandé performed at the ceremony.
As soon as performers have been announced, this page will be updated in due course.
How can I get tickets to the 2024 MOBO Awards?
Tickets are on sale for the 2024 MOBO Awards, which will take place at Utilita Arena Sheffield on 7 February 2024.
You can find the link to tickets here.