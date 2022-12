MOBO Awards 2022: Full Winners List

MOBO Awards 2022: Full Winners List. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the full winners to the 2022 MOBO Awards here!

The MOBO Awards are back for 2022 and your favourite artists have been winning big!

Hosted by funny men Chunkz and Yung Filly, the ceremony hosted performances from none other than Kojey Radical, Cat Burns, FLO, Fireboy DML and many more.

In association with Lucozade, the awards celebrated their 25th anniversary, and has championed homegrown talent and set the standard in Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul, Grime, Drill, Gospel, Jazz, Reggae, Garage and Drum & Bass.

Chunkz and Filly at last year's awards. Picture: Getty

Here are the full list of winners below:

BEST MALE ACT

CENTRAL CEE

BEST FEMALE ACT

PINK PANTHERESS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (joint winners)

KNUCKS - 'ALPHA PLACE'

LITTLE SIMZ - 'SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT'

SONG OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH LUCOZADE

DREYA MAC, FELIXTHE1ST & FINCH FETTI - 'OWN BRAND (BADDIE)'

Pinkpantheress won Best Female Act. Picture: Getty

BEST NEWCOMER IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS

BRU-C

VIDEO OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH MCDONALD’S MCCRISPY

CENTRAL CEE - 'DOJA'

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

MAHALIA

BEST GRIME ACT

D DOUBLE E

BEST HIP HOP ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MIXTAPE MADNESS

D BLOCK EUROPE

BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH

K-TRAP

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

BURNA BOY

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

KANE ROBINSON (KANO) AS SULLY – TOP BOY

Central Cee scooped up two awards. Picture: Getty

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

NELLA ROSE

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL

BOB VYLAN

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY MIXMAG

NIA ARCHIVES

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT SUPPORTED BY AFROZONS

BURNA BOY

BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL

STILL SHADEY

BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM

EZRA COLLECTIVE

BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT

SKILLIBENG

BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK

INFLO

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

NILE RODGERS

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

CRAIG DAVID

PAVING THE WAY AWARD SUPPORTED BY BBC 1XTRA

JAMAL EDWARDS MBE