MOBO Awards 2022: nominees, performers, tickets and more

MOBO Awards 2022: nominees, performers, tickets and more. Picture: Getty Images / MOBO

Here's all you need to know about this year's MOBO awards.

The 2022 MOBO awards are fast approaching and it's going to be an event you don't want to miss.

It is the UK's biggest and most prestigious celebration of black music and they are taking it to the next level to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

It's set to be a studded event, and with performers like FLO and Kojey Radical, you're not going to want to miss out.

The MOBO awards are set to be an exciting night. Picture: MOBO