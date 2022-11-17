MOBO Awards 2022: nominees, performers, tickets and more

17 November 2022, 16:25

MOBO Awards 2022: nominees, performers, tickets and more.

Here's all you need to know about this year's MOBO awards.

The 2022 MOBO awards are fast approaching and it's going to be an event you don't want to miss.

It is the UK's biggest and most prestigious celebration of black music and they are taking it to the next level to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

It's set to be a studded event, and with performers like FLO and Kojey Radical, you're not going to want to miss out.

The MOBO awards are set to be an exciting night.

  1. When is the MOBO awards 2022?

    The 2022 MOBO awards will take place on Wednesday 30 November.

    It is 25th anniversary of the prestigious awards and is set to be a star-studded affair with a plethora of guests and performers.

    FLO are performing at the awards.

  2. Where is the 2022 MOBO awards?

    The MOBO awards are taking place at the OVO Wembley Arena in London.

    In association with Lucozade, the MOBO awards will be a night to remember.

    Chunkz, Harry Pinero and Yung Filly at last years awards.

  3. Who is performing at the MOBO awards?

    The MOBO awards will be full of iconic performances from groups and rappers alike.

    Kojey Radical, Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML, Cat Burnsand FLO are confirmed to take the stage at MOBO’s epic 25th anniversary ceremony, live from London’s OVO Wembley Arena on 30 November.

    On performing at the awards, Cat Burns said: “I can’t believe I’ve been nominated for Best Newcomer at the MOBO Awards! This recognition means a lot to me because all I’ve ever wanted to do was show how multifaceted black female artists are, and how we can sit comfortably in many different genres, so to even be recognised makes may heart warm. I’m looking forward to the awards ceremony and performing for you all.”

    Tion Wayne is set to perform at the ceremony.

    FLO are making their televised awards ceremony debut at the MOBO awards, and are set to bring their sweet harmonies to the stage.

    Having turned heads with their recent live performances on Jools Holland and Jimmy Kimmel, the trio – made up of Renée, Jorja and Stella – are set to stun at Wembley after an impressive debut year which has already seen them tipped by Missy Elliott, SZA and Sugababes.

  4. Who is nominated for the awards?

    Here are the nominations for the 2022 MOBO awards:

    BEST MALE ACT
    CENTRAL CEE
    DAVE 
    D-BLOCK EUROPE 
    DIGGA D
    KNUCKS 
    TION WAYNE 


    BEST FEMALE ACT 
    LITTLE SIMZ 
    MAHALIA 
    MIRAA MAY 
    MS BANKS 
    PINKPANTHERESS
    TIANA MAJOR9


    ALBUM OF THE YEAR
    AITCH - 'CLOSE TO HOME' 
    KNUCKS - 'ALPHA PLACE' 
    KOJEY RADICAL - 'REASON TO SMILE' 
    LITTLE SIMZ - 'SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT' 
    M HUNCHO - 'CHASING EUPHORIA' 
    MIRAA MAY - 'TALES OF A MIRACLE' 


    SONG OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH LUCOZADE  - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY] 
    AITCH FEAT. ASHANTI - 'BABY' 
    CENTRAL CEE - 'DOJA' 
    DAVE - 'STARLIGHT' 
    DIGGA D & STILLBRICKIN - 'PUMP 101' 
    DREYA MAC, FELIXTHE1ST & FINCH FETTI - 'OWN BRAND (BADDIE)' 
    POTTER PAYPER FEAT. TIGGS DA AUTHOR - 'GANGSTERITUS'


    BEST NEWCOMER IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
    AMARIA BB
    BRU-C
    CAT BURNS 
    CLAVISH 
    CRISTALE
    FLO
    JBEE
    NEMZZZ
    NIA ARCHIVES
    SWITCHOTR


    VIDEO OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH MCCRISPY - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
    CENTRAL CEE - 'DOJA' (DIRECTED BY COLE BENNETT)
    HEADIE ONE, ABRA CADABRA & BANDOKAY - 'CAN'T BE US' (DIRECTED BY HEADIE ONE & DON PROD)
    KNUCKS - 'ALPHA HOUSE/HIDE & SEEK' (DIRECTED BY EMILE EBRAHIM KELLY)
    KOJEY RADICAL FEAT. KNUCKS - 'PAYBACK' (DIRECTED BY CHARLIE SARSFIELD & EJIRO DAFÉ)
    LITTLE SIMZ FEAT. OBONGJAYAR - 'POINT AND KILL' (DIRECTED BY EBENEZA BLANCHE)
    MAHALIA - 'WHATEVER SIMON SAYS' (DIRECTED BY MAHALIA)


    BEST R&B/SOUL ACT 
    ELLA MAI 
    MAHALIA 
    MIRAA MAY 
    NAO 
    SHAKKA 
    TIANA MAJOR9


    BEST GRIME ACT - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
    BLAY VISION 
    D DOUBLE E 
    FRISCO 
    KAMAKAZE
    MANGA SAINT HILARE 
    NOVELIST 


    BEST HIP HOP ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MIXTAPE MADNESS 
    D-BLOCK EUROPE 
    KNUCKS 
    KOJEY RADICAL 
    LITTLE SIMZ 
    POTTER PAYPER 
    YOUNGS TEFLON 


    BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
    CENTRAL CEE
    DIGGA D 
    HEADIE ONE 
    IVORIAN DOLL 
    K-TRAP
    KWENGFACE 
    M24
    RUSS MILLIONS 
    UNKNOWN T 
    V9


    BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
    BEYONCÉ 
    BURNA BOY 
    CHRIS BROWN 
    DRAKE 
    JACK HARLOW 
    JAZMINE SULLIVAN 
    KENDRICK LAMAR 
    SKILLIBENG
    SUMMER WALKER 
    TEMS 


    BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
    DAMSON IDRIS AS FRANKLIN SAINT - SNOWFALL 
    DANIEL KALUUYA AS OTIS "OJ" HAYWOOD JR. - NOPE 
    JASMINE JOBSON AS JAQ - TOP BOY 
    KANE ROBINSON (KANO) AS SULLY - TOP BOY 
    LASHANA LYNCH AS NOMI - NO TIME TO DIE
    SAMUEL ADEWUNMI AS HERO - YOU DON'T KNOW ME 


    BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
    BIG ZUU
    CHUCKIE ONLINE
    CHUNKZ 
    HARRY PINERO 
    KSI 
    MO GILLIGAN 
    MUNYA CHAWAWA 
    NELLA ROSE
    YUNG FILLY 
    ZEZE MILLZ


    BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL
    BIG JOANIE 
    BOB VYLAN 
    KID BOOKIE 
    LOATHE 
    NOVA TWINS 
    SKUNK ANANSIE 


    BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY MIXMAG
    ANZ
    ELIZA ROSE 
    FKA TWIGS 
    JAX JONES
    NIA ARCHIVES
    SHERELLE


    BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT SUPPORTED BY AFROZONS - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
    ADEKUNLE GOLD (NIGERIA)
    ASAKE (NIGERIA)
    BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
    FIREBOY DML (NIGERIA)
    KABZA DE SMALL (SOUTH AFRICA)
    OMAH LAY (NIGERIA)
    OXLADE (NIGERIA)
    PHEELZ (NIGERIA)
    REMA (NIGERIA)
    TEMS (NIGERIA)


    BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL 
    ASHA ELIA 
    CALLEDOUT MUSIC 
    RACHEL KERR
    REBLAH 
    SARAH TEIBO 
    STILL SHADEY


    BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM
    BLUE LAB BEATS 
    DOOMCANNON
    EGO ELLA MAY 
    EZRA COLLECTIVE 
    JAS KAYSER 
    KOKOROKO


    BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT 
    KOFFEE
    POPCAAN
    SEAN PAUL 
    SHENSEEA
    SKILLIBENG 
    SPICE


    BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK 
    INFLO 
    JAE5
    LABRINTH 
    M1ONTHEBEAT
    P2J 
    TSB

    Little Simz is nominated for four awards.

  5. How can I get tickets?

    Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now.

    You can find tickets for the MOBO award show here.

