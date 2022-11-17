MOBO Awards 2022: nominees, performers, tickets and more
17 November 2022, 16:25
Here's all you need to know about this year's MOBO awards.
The 2022 MOBO awards are fast approaching and it's going to be an event you don't want to miss.
It is the UK's biggest and most prestigious celebration of black music and they are taking it to the next level to celebrate their 25th anniversary.
It's set to be a studded event, and with performers like FLO and Kojey Radical, you're not going to want to miss out.
-
When is the MOBO awards 2022?
The 2022 MOBO awards will take place on Wednesday 30 November.
It is 25th anniversary of the prestigious awards and is set to be a star-studded affair with a plethora of guests and performers.
-
Where is the 2022 MOBO awards?
The MOBO awards are taking place at the OVO Wembley Arena in London.
In association with Lucozade, the MOBO awards will be a night to remember.
-
Who is performing at the MOBO awards?
The MOBO awards will be full of iconic performances from groups and rappers alike.
Kojey Radical, Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML, Cat Burnsand FLO are confirmed to take the stage at MOBO’s epic 25th anniversary ceremony, live from London’s OVO Wembley Arena on 30 November.
On performing at the awards, Cat Burns said: “I can’t believe I’ve been nominated for Best Newcomer at the MOBO Awards! This recognition means a lot to me because all I’ve ever wanted to do was show how multifaceted black female artists are, and how we can sit comfortably in many different genres, so to even be recognised makes may heart warm. I’m looking forward to the awards ceremony and performing for you all.”
FLO are making their televised awards ceremony debut at the MOBO awards, and are set to bring their sweet harmonies to the stage.
Having turned heads with their recent live performances on Jools Holland and Jimmy Kimmel, the trio – made up of Renée, Jorja and Stella – are set to stun at Wembley after an impressive debut year which has already seen them tipped by Missy Elliott, SZA and Sugababes.
-
Who is nominated for the awards?
Here are the nominations for the 2022 MOBO awards:
BEST MALE ACT
CENTRAL CEE
DAVE
D-BLOCK EUROPE
DIGGA D
KNUCKS
TION WAYNE
BEST FEMALE ACT
LITTLE SIMZ
MAHALIA
MIRAA MAY
MS BANKS
PINKPANTHERESS
TIANA MAJOR9
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
AITCH - 'CLOSE TO HOME'
KNUCKS - 'ALPHA PLACE'
KOJEY RADICAL - 'REASON TO SMILE'
LITTLE SIMZ - 'SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT'
M HUNCHO - 'CHASING EUPHORIA'
MIRAA MAY - 'TALES OF A MIRACLE'
SONG OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH LUCOZADE - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
AITCH FEAT. ASHANTI - 'BABY'
CENTRAL CEE - 'DOJA'
DAVE - 'STARLIGHT'
DIGGA D & STILLBRICKIN - 'PUMP 101'
DREYA MAC, FELIXTHE1ST & FINCH FETTI - 'OWN BRAND (BADDIE)'
POTTER PAYPER FEAT. TIGGS DA AUTHOR - 'GANGSTERITUS'
BEST NEWCOMER IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
AMARIA BB
BRU-C
CAT BURNS
CLAVISH
CRISTALE
FLO
JBEE
NEMZZZ
NIA ARCHIVES
SWITCHOTR
VIDEO OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH MCCRISPY - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
CENTRAL CEE - 'DOJA' (DIRECTED BY COLE BENNETT)
HEADIE ONE, ABRA CADABRA & BANDOKAY - 'CAN'T BE US' (DIRECTED BY HEADIE ONE & DON PROD)
KNUCKS - 'ALPHA HOUSE/HIDE & SEEK' (DIRECTED BY EMILE EBRAHIM KELLY)
KOJEY RADICAL FEAT. KNUCKS - 'PAYBACK' (DIRECTED BY CHARLIE SARSFIELD & EJIRO DAFÉ)
LITTLE SIMZ FEAT. OBONGJAYAR - 'POINT AND KILL' (DIRECTED BY EBENEZA BLANCHE)
MAHALIA - 'WHATEVER SIMON SAYS' (DIRECTED BY MAHALIA)
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
ELLA MAI
MAHALIA
MIRAA MAY
NAO
SHAKKA
TIANA MAJOR9
BEST GRIME ACT - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
BLAY VISION
D DOUBLE E
FRISCO
KAMAKAZE
MANGA SAINT HILARE
NOVELIST
BEST HIP HOP ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MIXTAPE MADNESS
D-BLOCK EUROPE
KNUCKS
KOJEY RADICAL
LITTLE SIMZ
POTTER PAYPER
YOUNGS TEFLON
BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
CENTRAL CEE
DIGGA D
HEADIE ONE
IVORIAN DOLL
K-TRAP
KWENGFACE
M24
RUSS MILLIONS
UNKNOWN T
V9
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
BEYONCÉ
BURNA BOY
CHRIS BROWN
DRAKE
JACK HARLOW
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
KENDRICK LAMAR
SKILLIBENG
SUMMER WALKER
TEMS
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
DAMSON IDRIS AS FRANKLIN SAINT - SNOWFALL
DANIEL KALUUYA AS OTIS "OJ" HAYWOOD JR. - NOPE
JASMINE JOBSON AS JAQ - TOP BOY
KANE ROBINSON (KANO) AS SULLY - TOP BOY
LASHANA LYNCH AS NOMI - NO TIME TO DIE
SAMUEL ADEWUNMI AS HERO - YOU DON'T KNOW ME
BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
BIG ZUU
CHUCKIE ONLINE
CHUNKZ
HARRY PINERO
KSI
MO GILLIGAN
MUNYA CHAWAWA
NELLA ROSE
YUNG FILLY
ZEZE MILLZ
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL
BIG JOANIE
BOB VYLAN
KID BOOKIE
LOATHE
NOVA TWINS
SKUNK ANANSIE
BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY MIXMAG
ANZ
ELIZA ROSE
FKA TWIGS
JAX JONES
NIA ARCHIVES
SHERELLE
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT SUPPORTED BY AFROZONS - [PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY]
ADEKUNLE GOLD (NIGERIA)
ASAKE (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
FIREBOY DML (NIGERIA)
KABZA DE SMALL (SOUTH AFRICA)
OMAH LAY (NIGERIA)
OXLADE (NIGERIA)
PHEELZ (NIGERIA)
REMA (NIGERIA)
TEMS (NIGERIA)
BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL
ASHA ELIA
CALLEDOUT MUSIC
RACHEL KERR
REBLAH
SARAH TEIBO
STILL SHADEY
BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM
BLUE LAB BEATS
DOOMCANNON
EGO ELLA MAY
EZRA COLLECTIVE
JAS KAYSER
KOKOROKO
BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT
KOFFEE
POPCAAN
SEAN PAUL
SHENSEEA
SKILLIBENG
SPICE
BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK
INFLO
JAE5
LABRINTH
M1ONTHEBEAT
P2J
TSB
-
How can I get tickets?
Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now.
You can find tickets for the MOBO award show here.