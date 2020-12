The MOBO Awards 2020: Full winners list, highlights and more

Mahalia, Headie One and Nines were among the trailblazing winners of the night.

Nines and Mahalia are two acts who stole the show at the 2020 MOBO Awards, with them both earning two awards each.

The 2020 MOBO awards, returned for the first time since 2017 and it was a complete blast! The nights event consisted of great hosts Maya Jama and Chunkz, with amazing performances from artists and monumental moments.

The North-West London rapper's album 'Crabs in a Bucket' won him album of the year and he also won the award for 'best hip-hop act'.

Nines takes home two MOBO awards; Best Hip Hop Act and Album Of The Year. Picture: Getty

Nines – real name Courtney Freckleton– has had an amazing year with an album which topped the UK Official Charts and was nominated five times at the MOBOs.

Singer Mahalia also won two awards; for best female act and best R&B/soul act, following her 2019 album Love and Compromise and her 2020 EP Isolation Tapes.

See the full list of winners from the 2020 MOBO Awards below.