Ne-Yo responds after ex-wife makes comment about ’self-worth’ amid divorce

Ne-Yo ranks his music videos, collaborations & more 🎤

By Capital XTRA

Ne-Yo's appeared to have shaded ex wife Crystal Renay over comments she made in an interview about their divorce.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

NE-YO has responded over his ex-wife Crystal Renary's comments about their marriage in a new interview.

The 'So Sick' singer filed from divorce from Crystal in August 2022, but was finalised in February 2023.

Crystal Renay said she is feeling "blessed and grateful" following her divorce from NE-YO, to which the singer shaded her on social media.

Crystal pictured with ex-wife NE-YO in 2022. Picture: Getty

Crystal told PEOPLE that "I chose to stand up for myself and walk away from something that just wasn't serving me any longer."

I am feeling blessed and grateful to God for his redirection,” amid her divorce from singer NE-YO.

Crystal shared some snippets of the interview on her Instagram, and the R&B singer did not hold back with his comment.

Crystal and NE-YO share three kids together. Picture: Getty

NE-YO's response. Picture: Instagram

"Congratulations," replied NE-YO bluntly to Crystal's Instagram post, with many commenters accusing the singer of being "savage" and "sarcastic" for his comment.

In July 2022, Crystal took to social media to accuse her now ex of cheating on her, writing: “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!"

Nearly two years later, Crystal revealed in her PEOPLE interview that she has "nothing negative" to say about ex-husband NE-YO, and says “I don't drag him or talk negative about him."