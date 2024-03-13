Ne-Yo responds after ex-wife makes comment about ’self-worth’ amid divorce

13 March 2024, 12:24

Ne-Yo ranks his music videos, collaborations & more 🎤

Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

Ne-Yo's appeared to have shaded ex wife Crystal Renay over comments she made in an interview about their divorce.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

NE-YO has responded over his ex-wife Crystal Renary's comments about their marriage in a new interview.

The 'So Sick' singer filed from divorce from Crystal in August 2022, but was finalised in February 2023.

Crystal Renay said she is feeling "blessed and grateful" following her divorce from NE-YO, to which the singer shaded her on social media.

Crystal pictured with ex-wife NE-YO in 2022.
Crystal pictured with ex-wife NE-YO in 2022. Picture: Getty

Crystal told PEOPLE that "I chose to stand up for myself and walk away from something that just wasn't serving me any longer."

I am feeling blessed and grateful to God for his redirection,” amid her divorce from singer NE-YO.

Crystal shared some snippets of the interview on her Instagram, and the R&B singer did not hold back with his comment.

Crystal and NE-YO share two kids together.
Crystal and NE-YO share three kids together. Picture: Getty
NE-YO's response.
NE-YO's response. Picture: Instagram

"Congratulations," replied NE-YO bluntly to Crystal's Instagram post, with many commenters accusing the singer of being "savage" and "sarcastic" for his comment.

In July 2022, Crystal took to social media to accuse her now ex of cheating on her, writing: “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!"

Nearly two years later, Crystal revealed in her PEOPLE interview that she has "nothing negative" to say about ex-husband NE-YO, and says “I don't drag him or talk negative about him."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian pictured hanging out with Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian pictured hanging out with Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori

Michael B. Jordan opens up about ‘loneliness’ and what he wants in his next relationship

Michael B. Jordan opens up about ‘loneliness’ and what he wants in his next relationship

Is Rihanna performing at Glastonbury 2024?

Is Rihanna performing at Glastonbury 2024?

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is nominated for eviction & how to vote

Celebrity Big Brother: Who has been evicted so far & how to vote

Trending

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Act 2: New music & album confirmed, release date & tracklist

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Act II: ‘COWBOY CARTER: release date & tracklist revealed

Muni Long reveals how long it took to write Rihanna’s ‘California King Bed’ and which singer it almost went to

Muni Long reveals how long it took to write Rihanna’s ‘California King Bed’ and which singer it almost went to
Chris Brown publicly shows support to ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran

Chris Brown publicly shows support to ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran

Cardi B implies she got ‘into an altercation’ at Oscars afterparty & fans think it was with Saweetie

Cardi B implies she got ‘into an altercation’ at Oscars afterparty & fans think it was with Saweetie
‘Pregnant’ Ashanti’s mother speaks out about Nelly baby rumours for the first time

‘Pregnant’ Ashanti’s mother speaks out about Nelly baby rumours for the first time

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working