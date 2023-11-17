NE-YO: Champagne & Roses Tour with special guest Mario: Dates, Tickets & More

Ne-Yo and Mario are coming to the UK next year! Picture: Live Nation

Get your tickets to Ne-Yo and special guest Mario's 'Champagne & Roses' UK tour for March 2024 here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

R&B superstar NE-YO is bringing his 'Champagne & Roses' tour to UK arenas in March 2024 with music veteran and R&B heavyweight Mario as special guest.

>>>> GET NE-YO & MARIO TICKETS HERE >>>>

The 6-date city 'Champagne & Roses' tour kicks off in Manchester at AO Arena on 7th March making stops across the UK including The O2 London, before wrapping up at Birmingham Resorts World Arena on 14th March.

NEYO and Mario are heading out on a UK tour next year! Picture: Live Nation

NE-YO, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide.

With his highly anticipated new music, Mario is ready to reclaim his position as an R&B heavyweight.

With setlists packed with standout hits the Champagne and Roses tour is one not to be missed.

Ne-Yo will be gracing the UK's finest arenas next year. Picture: Getty

Fans can look forward to an exciting live show experience filled with energy, vibrant visuals and the angelic voices of 'So Sick' singer Ne-Yo and 'How Do I Breathe' singer Mario.

The full dates for their 'Champagne & Roses' tour is as follows:

Thu 07 March 2024 - Manchester AO Arena

Fri 08 March 2024 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 09 March 2024 - Cardiff Utilita Area

Mon 11 March 2024 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wed 13 March 2024 - London The O2

Thu 14 March 2024 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 24, and you can grab your tickets to the hotly-anticipated tour here.