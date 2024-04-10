Are Missy Elliott, Ciara, Timbaland & Busta Rhymes going on tour in the UK?

10 April 2024, 16:00

Are Missy Elliott, Ciara, Timbaland & Busta Rhymes going on tour in the UK?
Are Missy Elliott, Ciara, Timbaland & Busta Rhymes going on tour in the UK? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Will Missy Elliott, Ciara, Timbaland & Busta Rhymes take their tour to the UK? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Missy Elliott has announced her first headline tour with fellow artists Ciara, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes joining her too!

The Hip-Hop legend has been a legend in the music industry for over three decades, but has never toured the US or UK in her own headline tour.

So, now with the announcement of Missy Elliott's US and Canada tour, could she be coming overseas to the UK to perform too? Here's all we know.

Missy Elliott performing in 2023.
Missy Elliott performing in 2023. Picture: Getty

Is Missy Elliott going on tour in the UK?

So far, Missy Elliot has just announced her tour with Ciara, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes to span across North America.

Here are the full dates to 'The Missy Elliott Experience Tour 2024':

  • Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
  • Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
  • Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
  • Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
  • Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
  • Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
  • Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
  • Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
  • Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
  • Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
  • Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
  • Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
  • Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
  • Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum
  • Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena
  • Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
  • Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
  • Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
  • Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
  • Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
  • Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
  • Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
  • Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
  • Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
Missy is going on tour!
Missy is going on tour! Picture: Client

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Everything Rihanna has said about having another baby

Everything Rihanna has said about having a third baby

Rihanna reveals son RZA’s first word

Rihanna reveals son RZA’s first word

Beyonce Kids: How Many Kids Does She Have? What Are Their Names & Ages?

Beyonce Kids: How Many Kids Does She Have? What Are Their Names & Ages?

City Girls fans react to JT and Yung Miami’s shock clash online amid ‘sneak diss’ tracks

City Girls fans react to JT and Yung Miami’s shock clash online amid ‘sneak diss’ tracks

Trending

Drake’s alleged response to J. Cole’s Kendrick Lamar apology has been going viral

Drake’s alleged response to J. Cole’s Kendrick Lamar apology has been going viral

Latto hits back after altered video of her goes viral

Latto hits back after altered video of her goes viral

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Who is Aoki Lee Simmons? Boyfriend, famous dad & net worth

Who is Aoki Lee Simmons? Boyfriend, famous dad & net worth

YOU Season 5: Release date and cast

Netflix's YOU Season 5: Release Date, Cast & More

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working