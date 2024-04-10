Are Missy Elliott, Ciara, Timbaland & Busta Rhymes going on tour in the UK?

Are Missy Elliott, Ciara, Timbaland & Busta Rhymes going on tour in the UK? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Will Missy Elliott, Ciara, Timbaland & Busta Rhymes take their tour to the UK? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Missy Elliott has announced her first headline tour with fellow artists Ciara, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes joining her too!

The Hip-Hop legend has been a legend in the music industry for over three decades, but has never toured the US or UK in her own headline tour.

So, now with the announcement of Missy Elliott's US and Canada tour, could she be coming overseas to the UK to perform too? Here's all we know.

Missy Elliott performing in 2023. Picture: Getty

Is Missy Elliott going on tour in the UK?

So far, Missy Elliot has just announced her tour with Ciara, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes to span across North America.

Here are the full dates to 'The Missy Elliott Experience Tour 2024':

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena