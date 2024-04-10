Are Missy Elliott, Ciara, Timbaland & Busta Rhymes going on tour in the UK?
10 April 2024, 16:00
Will Missy Elliott, Ciara, Timbaland & Busta Rhymes take their tour to the UK? Here's everything we know.
Missy Elliott has announced her first headline tour with fellow artists Ciara, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes joining her too!
The Hip-Hop legend has been a legend in the music industry for over three decades, but has never toured the US or UK in her own headline tour.
So, now with the announcement of Missy Elliott's US and Canada tour, could she be coming overseas to the UK to perform too? Here's all we know.
Is Missy Elliott going on tour in the UK?
So far, Missy Elliot has just announced her tour with Ciara, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes to span across North America.
Here are the full dates to 'The Missy Elliott Experience Tour 2024':
- Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
- Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
- Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
- Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
- Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
- Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
- Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum
- Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena
- Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
- Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
- Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
- Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
- Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena