Mike Tyson claims Jamie Foxx 'suffered a stroke' amid hospitalisation

23 May 2023, 11:17

Boxer Mike Tyson has claimed that actor Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke amid his mystery hospitalisation.

Jamie Foxx was hospitalised with a stroke last month, according to former pro boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The Oscar-winning actor was rushed to hospital in April after reportedly experiencing a "medical complication" whilst filming his upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action.

The 55-year-old has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing to recover at a physical rehabilitation facility.

Mike Tyson has spoken up about Jamie Foxx's hospitalisation.
Picture: Getty

Speaking on the latest episode of the Valuetainment podcast, Tyson updated fans on Jamie's health condition.

"He's not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him,' quipped Tyson on the podcast.

Foxx's family are yet to reveal what happened to the Oscar-winning actor, but have taken to social media to give periodic updates.

Jamie Foxx was hospitalised in April following a 'medical complication' whilst shooting a film.
Picture: Getty

Jamie's daughter Corinne took to Instagram to update fans on her father and said: "My dad has has been out of the hospital for weeks recuperating."

"In fact, he was playing pickelball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support," Corinne added. "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Foxx was set to portray Mike Tyson in an upcoming biographical TV series, however Mike revealed that the programme is in limbo following his health.

Jamie with his daughter Corinne.
Picture: Getty

"Well, it was a possibility. I don't know what's going to happen now. But, you know, it's a strong possibility."

"If we don't know by now, they don't want us to know," said Tyson.

Jamie is now recovering in Chicago after being hospitalised in Atlanta, Georgia.

