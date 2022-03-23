Mike Tyson says he'll fight Jake Paul for $1 billion

23 March 2022, 17:31

Making it clear that he'll only get in the ring for "a billion bucks", the iconic boxer turned down the $49 million recommended fee, claiming "the blue eyes and blonde hair guy is very expensive"

Mike Tyson has expressed that the only way he will get into the ring with rival Jake Paul is if he was offered the right price... the right price of course being $1 Billion dollars.

Mike Tyson launches ear-shaped cannabis edible gummies called ‘Mike Bites’

Speaking on a new episode of his podcast Hotboxin with Paul Pierce, the legendary boxer sat down with WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo where the spoke about Jake.

After having a few laughs, Tyson revealed that he'd been "beefing with [Paul] forever" and that they've even done some shrooms together. Despite this, Tyson claimed that he'd "never heard it from anyone" that the unlikely duo would fight.

“Nobody ain’t tell me that" he added before saying, "I ain’t sign no… Hey, I don’t got no f*cking money. Where the f*cking contract?".

Mike Tyson attends the Ladylike Foundation Bowling Classic at Lucky Strike LA Live on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Mike Tyson attends the Ladylike Foundation Bowling Classic at Lucky Strike LA Live on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Before turning down Charlo's $49 million proposed handbag, Tyson added, "Blue eyes, blonde hair, that stuff is really expensive, man." Tyson responded with a "billion bucks" according to TMZ.

Jake Paul celebrates after defeating AnEsonGib in a first round knockout during their fight at Meridian at Island Gardens on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Jake Paul celebrates after defeating AnEsonGib in a first round knockout during their fight at Meridian at Island Gardens on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, Mike announced that he launching his own cannabis product, that weirdly comes in the form of a bitten shaped ear as a weed gummy.

Tyson famously bit Evander Holyfield's ear during a 1997 heavyweight battle, and the retired boxer has used the event as motivation for his new enterprise.

The ear-shaped weed sweets are named "Mike Bites," according to the 55-year-old boxing legend's cannabis company, which shared a photo of the product on social media.

Tyson's weed brand revealed the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday (Mar 15), disclosing that the gummies will be available at dispensaries in Massachusetts, California, and Nevada. He even gave the gummies his seal of approval, stating, "These ears actually taste delicious!"

