Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broken up?

In a March 2024 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Megan Fox revealed all about her split with Machine Gun Kelly.

Host Alex Cooper asked: "How would you describe your relationship with MGK?" and Megan responded that the ship had sailed.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption, so I think as of now, I don't have a comment on like the status of the relationship per say."

Megan and MGK have called off their relationship. Picture: Getty

Megan did not dive into the specifics of the split: "What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my twin soul and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow."

"'Beyond that I'm not willing to explain. But all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred and I can see them being confusing or interesting to people and them being like, "What's up?"'

Megan then did confirm that the pair have ended their engagement, which they initially announced by revealing they drunk each others blood.