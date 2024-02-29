Who is Meek Mill? Inside his net worth & dating history

Meek Mill First Post-Prison Performance

Who is Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill? What is his net worth and who has he dated? Here's all you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meek Mill is an American rapper hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and known for his tracks including 'Dreams and Nightmares' and 'R.I.C.O'.

The 36-year-old has collaborated with some huge names in the music industry, including Drake, Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj, and has built up a huge fanbase on social media with millions of followers.

So, who is Meek Mill, who is his girlfriend and how much is he worth? Here's everything you need to know.

Meek Mill pictured in concert in 2024. Picture: Getty