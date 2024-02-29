Who is Meek Mill? Inside his net worth & dating history

29 February 2024, 11:43

Meek Mill First Post-Prison Performance

Who is Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill? What is his net worth and who has he dated? Here's all you need to know.

Meek Mill is an American rapper hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and known for his tracks including 'Dreams and Nightmares' and 'R.I.C.O'.

The 36-year-old has collaborated with some huge names in the music industry, including Drake, Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj, and has built up a huge fanbase on social media with millions of followers.

So, who is Meek Mill, who is his girlfriend and how much is he worth? Here's everything you need to know.

Meek Mill pictured in concert in 2024.
Meek Mill pictured in concert in 2024. Picture: Getty

  1. Who is Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill?

    Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was born in May 1987.

    He started his career as a battle rapper, and was eventually signed to T.I's record label and later Rick Ross' label.

    Mill has been involved in numerous legal battles with multiple stints in prison and convictions.

    Meek Mill pictured with Jay-Z.
    Meek Mill pictured with Jay-Z. Picture: Getty

  2. What is Meek Mill's net worth in 2024?

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meek Mill is estimated to have a fortune of $20 million.

    This is thanks to his huge catalogue of tracks, producer credits on documentary series 'Free Meek' as well as other investments.

    Meek Mill is a multi-millionaire.
    Meek Mill is a multi-millionaire. Picture: Alamy

  3. Who has Meek Mill dated?

    Meek Mill dated Nicki Minaj from 2015 to 2017 after being the opening act for his 2015 world tour.

    He has a child with then-girlfriend Milan Rouge, born in 2020.

    Rappers Meek Mill (L) and Nicki Minaj attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016.
    Rappers Meek Mill (L) and Nicki Minaj attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016. Picture: Getty

