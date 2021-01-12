Meek Mill roasted over Lori Harvey's relationship with Michael B. Jordan

Meek Mill roasted over Lori Harvey's relationship with Michael B. Jordan. Picture: Getty/instagram

The rapper has responded to fans trolling him for missing his chance to get with model Lori Harvey.

Meek Mill has been trending on Twitter since Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

On Sunday (Jan 10) Harvey uploaded cosy snaps of herself and Jordan embracing each other from their trip to Poland.

Lori Harvey shares sweet photos of her and Michael B Jordan. Picture: Instagram

The 33-year-old Black Panther actor also uploaded two photos of himself and Harvey, one of which the pair are posing and in the other they're gazing into each others eyes.

While many fans were in awe of the photos the couple shared, others took to Twitter to troll Meek Mill for not getting with Lori.

Fans pointed out that in Meek Mill's song "Going Bad" featuring, he has a line about the 24-year-old model.

Meek raps "I got Lori Harvey on my wishlist" on the track.

Meek Mill trends on Twitter after Lori Harvey goes public with her relationship with Michael B Jordan. Picture: Getty

Given that Lori Harvey split with her previous rapper boyfriend, Future, last year, there was room for Meek to have a chance – however he missed it.

The social media sensation has made it clear she's official with Jordan, and she's completely off the market.

Fans on Twitter roasted Meek Mill about not being able to get with Lori, which lead to him trending on the social media platform.

The rapper was bombarded with hilarious memes trolling him for missing out on being with Harvey.

One fan wrote "Ever since Meek Mill said he got Lori Harvey on his wish list, She has dated Diddy, Trey songz, Future and now Michael B Jordan. And we have had two Christmas celebrations since then. The bloke from Philadelphia knows how to take L".

See other fans reactions below.

Meek Mill: “...I got Lori Harvey on my wishlist, that’s the only thing I want for Christmas”



Michael B Jordan: pic.twitter.com/ApBTa4oXv7 — BonIverre (@GilbertRasiuba) January 11, 2021

Meek Mill: “I got Lori Harvey on my wish list”



Then Lori Harvey proceeds to date everyone but him



pic.twitter.com/RZRA4hsaLn — 𓅓 𝙷𝚎𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚗𝚋𝚎𝚛𝚐 (@Litecoin_USDT) January 11, 2021

Meek Mill when Lori Harvey dates yet another dude who isn't him pic.twitter.com/TjOjh1q3GT — Thiago Alcanthala (@NotStanding) January 11, 2021

Meek mill watching lori harvey date everybody but him pic.twitter.com/2zPdcEFh6e — dwl_jamaica (@dwl_jamaica) January 11, 2021

Here is Meek Mill clearing up any confusion on the breakfast club interview after name dropping Lori Harvey in the song ‘going bad. #LoriHarvey #MEEKMILL pic.twitter.com/KOB7w1ZRLU — THE HIP HOP PR (@livefromtheo) January 11, 2021

Meek Mill has gone 3 Christmas' with Lori Harvey on his wishlist 💔 — Scrumptious (@KeKatli) January 11, 2021

Meek Mill seemingly responded to people trolling him over Lori, writing "You f#%*g her ... I get money wit her I’m cool wit that ....".

The rapper continued "I start focusing on myself and now I feel like me again! No advice or amount of money coulda fix that! Now I can’ cater to my real family properly while I run this sh"t up and live the life i dreamed of this sh*t was “my dream.”

