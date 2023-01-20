Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill are dating, reports claim

20 January 2023, 11:10

The reality star is reportedly dating hip-hop star Meek Mill, two years after her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has seemingly found love in Meek Mill, after her divorce from Kanye West and fling with Pete Davidson.

According to Media Take Out, the pair's relationship has turned romantic after being in contact for years.

Kim has been single since her split from Pete Davidson in 2022 after a nine-month fling.

Kim Kardashian drops almost $200,000 on Princess Diana's necklace

Kim Kardashian is pulling out of wearing Balenciaga at events.
Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating Meek Mill. Picture: Getty

The news outlet claims that the rapper and reality star are dating after a source close to the Kardashians spilled all.

One music executive said to the outlet that, "Kim and Meek have been in contact. I was with him [last week] and he was texting her.

"I don't know what it was about but he was acting like it was personal."

Meek Mill roasted over Lori Harvey's relationship with Michael B. Jordan

Meek Mill is known for his tracks including 'Dreams and Nightmares'.
Meek Mill is known for his tracks including 'Dreams and Nightmares'. Picture: Getty Images

Another insider also shared to the publication that "Kim and Meek are both booked for the Super Bowl, and both will be attending the Oscars after party."

Considering the pair are reportedly attending high-profile events together, they could be making their debut very soon.

The source also gathered receipts that allege that the pair jetted off to Philadelphia recently, as Kim's jet was tracked there and Meek was in the city at the time.

Kim Kardashian gives herself a 'British chav makeover' using sister Kylie's makeup

Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Kanye West previously claimed that Kim cheated on him with Meek Mill in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Meek and Kim have had history after her ex-husband Kanye West who previously suggested that Kim cheated on him with the hip-hop star.

The Yeezy designer made the claim on Twitter back in July 2020.

Meek denied the affair and said on Twitter "S**t is cappp (lies) cmon...".

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ed Sheeran 'F64' lyrics meaning revealed

Ed Sheeran 'F64' lyrics meaning revealed

BRIT Awards 2023: date, nominees, host and more

BRIT Awards 2023: date, nominees, host and more

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share first photo of baby girl and reveal her name

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share first photo of baby girl and reveal her name

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more

Rihanna

Trending

A middle-aged Love Island for single parents is launching this year

A middle-aged Love Island for single parents is launching this year

Kim Kardashian drops almost $200,000 on Princess Diana's necklace

Kim Kardashian drops almost $200,000 on Princess Diana's necklace

Alleged photo of Central Cee before fame goes viral

Alleged photo of Central Cee before fame goes viral

Cardi B reveals plastic surgery secret about ex-friend Kim Kardashian

Cardi B reveals plastic surgery secret about ex-friend Kim Kardashian

Cardi B

Love Island bosses want to sign Maya Jama for 'multiple seasons'

Love Island bosses want to sign Maya Jama for 'multiple seasons'

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection