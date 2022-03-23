Machine Gun Kelly slammed for ‘disturbing’ comments about Black women

The 'Bad Things' rapper has received backlash for his comments aimed at Black women from a 2012 interview.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trigger Warning: This article contains offensive language.

Machine Gun Kelly has come under fire for his disrespectful comments towards Black women in a resurfaced clip.

A video clip of his 2012 BET Awards red carpet interview has been resurfaced on Twitter, where he the rapper said "harmful" and "disgusting" things about Black women.

Machine Gun Kelly is an American rapper, singer, musician, and actor. Picture: Getty

In the video, Machine Gun Kelly says "black women give the best h*ad."

He continued by comparing Black women and white women."Black girls either give the best head or say you don’t give h*ad. White girls just give h*ad."

Alice Glass, formerly of the band Crystal Castles, shared the clip along with the caption: “I’m sorry I have to give a trigger warning for this one. this video of mgk is disturbing.”

Machine Gun Kelly is trending



Y’all remember his interview at the BET awards where he went on a rant about Black Women giving oral sex? Another Black Women overheard and got offend then he started calling her dirty etc. BTW the women that was interviewing him is a mammy. pic.twitter.com/HKoKZRKc9M — RillaPerry 🇺🇸 (@jimmyperry0621) March 22, 2022

She continued: “As a white man, would you ever talk like this? fetishizing black women and in such a disrespectful way!?

show respect for Black Women who’s culture you are appropriating. apologize for this @machinegunkelly this was beyond disgusting.”

Glass added: “But all this isnt just about one artist. there is a bigger picture here. this is about how men who act like this are still given power and opportunities in an industry that willfully perpetuates sexist, racist and abusive behavior. it needs to change.”

I’m sorry I have to give a trigger warning for this one. this video of mgk is disturbing pic.twitter.com/LZznmumzG8 — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) March 21, 2022

One Twitter user wrote: "I will never understand why people are so arrogant, ignorant and just straight up disrespectful.

Out of context or not, that is not the kind of thing someone should be saying for any reason." Another fan added: "I wonder what he would say if someone shoed this to his (black) daughter".

Many fans have called for MGK to apologise for his comments. However, the woman who claims to have been the interviewer tweeted: “This is me in the video. Girl give it a rest.

“I asked him a question and he answered. The end. I didn’t ask for you to put on a cape on my behalf. I’ll holler if I need you.”

The rapper has also been called out over his sexual comments on Kendall Jenner when she was underage.