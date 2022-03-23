Machine Gun Kelly slammed for ‘disturbing’ comments about Black women

23 March 2022, 16:26

The 'Bad Things' rapper has received backlash for his comments aimed at Black women from a 2012 interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trigger Warning: This article contains offensive language.

Machine Gun Kelly has come under fire for his disrespectful comments towards Black women in a resurfaced clip.

Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot beef explained

A video clip of his 2012 BET Awards red carpet interview has been resurfaced on Twitter, where he the rapper said "harmful" and "disgusting" things about Black women.

Machine Gun Kelly is an American rapper, singer, musician, and actor.
Machine Gun Kelly is an American rapper, singer, musician, and actor. Picture: Getty

In the video, Machine Gun Kelly says "black women give the best h*ad."

He continued by comparing Black women and white women."Black girls either give the best head or say you don’t give h*ad. White girls just give h*ad."

Alice Glass, formerly of the band Crystal Castles, shared the clip along with the caption: “I’m sorry I have to give a trigger warning for this one. this video of mgk is disturbing.”

She continued: “As a white man, would you ever talk like this? fetishizing black women and in such a disrespectful way!?

show respect for Black Women who’s culture you are appropriating. apologize for this @machinegunkelly this was beyond disgusting.”

Glass added: “But all this isnt just about one artist. there is a bigger picture here. this is about how men who act like this are still given power and opportunities in an industry that willfully perpetuates sexist, racist and abusive behavior. it needs to change.”

One Twitter user wrote: "I will never understand why people are so arrogant, ignorant and just straight up disrespectful.

Out of context or not, that is not the kind of thing someone should be saying for any reason." Another fan added: "I wonder what he would say if someone shoed this to his (black) daughter".

Many fans have called for MGK to apologise for his comments. However, the woman who claims to have been the interviewer tweeted: “This is me in the video. Girl give it a rest.

“I asked him a question and he answered. The end. I didn’t ask for you to put on a cape on my behalf. I’ll holler if I need you.”

The rapper has also been called out over his sexual comments on Kendall Jenner when she was underage.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Mike Tyson says he'll fight Jake Paul for $1 billion

Mike Tyson says he'll fight Jake Paul for $1 billion

Aitch new album 2021: release date, songs, tracklist and more.

Aitch new album 2022: release date, songs, tracklist and more
Kylie Jenner praised for showing stretch marks in post-partum belly photo

Kylie Jenner praised for showing stretch marks in post-partum belly photo

Kylie Jenner

Nicki Minaj 'shades' Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion by scribbling out their names in article

Nicki Minaj 'shades' Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion by scribbling out their names in article

Nicki Minaj

Trending

Kim Kardashian slammed after reselling used YEEZY sandals for $375

Kim Kardashian slammed after reselling used YEEZY sandals for $375
Rihanna sparks A$AP Rocky engagement rumours after fans spot 'wedding ring'

Rihanna sparks A$AP Rocky engagement rumours after fans spot 'wedding ring'

Rihanna

Why did Rihanna, Drake & Nicki Minaj unfollow Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram?

Why did Rihanna, Drake & Nicki Minaj unfollow Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram?
Megan Thee Stallion slams troll for questioning bullet wound amid Tory Lanez case

Megan Thee Stallion slams troll for questioning bullet wound amid Tory Lanez case
Kim Kardashian fans react after she receives gift from Pete's ex Ariana Grande

Kim Kardashian fans react after she receives gift from Pete's ex Ariana Grande

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music