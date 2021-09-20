Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot beef explained

What happened between Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot?

During his performance at Riot Fest, Machine Gun Kelly wasn't going to give up his opportunity to troll Slipknot while he had it.

The 31-year-old singer said: "Hey, you want to know what I'm really happy not doing?" he asked the crowd.

He continued "Being 50 f**king years old and wearing a mask on a f**king stage...".

Warning: Video below contains swearing.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, MGK had some more words to get off his chest in regards to Slipknot on stage.

“Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks.

This was a direct jab at the 'Wait and Bleed' band, as mask wearing is a major part of their brand identity.

Shawn Crahan – the band's background vocalist who works on a lot of creative direction behind the scenes – revealed that they wear masks to reflect the culture that was around them.

Slipknot are an American heavy metal band – which was formed in Des Moines, Iowa in 1995. Picture: Getty

Crahan told GQ, “In the Iowa [2001] album case, I had put a mirror inside. So when parents or whoever opened it, they would see themselves first…"

He continued: "I wanted people to reflect on themselves and think about how they were also a kid once, going through these same issues of navigating their own social scenes, gaining cultural awareness, and figuring out who they were.”