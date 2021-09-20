Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot beef explained
20 September 2021, 15:26 | Updated: 20 September 2021, 15:51
The rapper threw shade at Slipknot on stage at Riot Fest – where they band also performed. Here's everything we know about their beef.
Machine Gun Kelly has become trending on social media after throwing shade at Slipknot during his Riot Fest performance.
Over the weekend, the 'Bad Things' rapper took shots at the heavy metal band – who were also on the bill at the popular Chicago event.
Here's everything we know about Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot's beef.
What happened between Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot?
During his performance at Riot Fest, Machine Gun Kelly wasn't going to give up his opportunity to troll Slipknot while he had it.
The 31-year-old singer said: "Hey, you want to know what I'm really happy not doing?" he asked the crowd.
He continued "Being 50 f**king years old and wearing a mask on a f**king stage...".
According to The Chicago Sun-Times, MGK had some more words to get off his chest in regards to Slipknot on stage.
“Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks.
This was a direct jab at the 'Wait and Bleed' band, as mask wearing is a major part of their brand identity.
Shawn Crahan – the band's background vocalist who works on a lot of creative direction behind the scenes – revealed that they wear masks to reflect the culture that was around them.
Crahan told GQ, “In the Iowa [2001] album case, I had put a mirror inside. So when parents or whoever opened it, they would see themselves first…"
He continued: "I wanted people to reflect on themselves and think about how they were also a kid once, going through these same issues of navigating their own social scenes, gaining cultural awareness, and figuring out who they were.”
What have they previously said about each other?
The two have a history of indemnity, with Slipknot's Corey Taylor having previously criticised Machine Gun Kelly's career.
In February, Taylor expressed his thoughts on Kelly transitioning into making rock music.
In an interview with Rock Feed, Taylor referred to MGK's career 'failing'.
“I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock, and I think he knows who he is.” Taylor said, sending shots at MGK.