Machine Gun Kelly awkwardly reacts to question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

24 November 2021, 16:34 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 16:46

The Blink-182 drummer awkwardly addressed Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance during an interview.

Machine Gun Kelly has awkwardly reacted when asked about Kim Kardashian's new alleged romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot beef explained

The 41-year-old reality TV star has recently been linked to Pete, 28, after the pair have been spotted together on date nights, holding hands and even sharing a kiss during an SNL skit.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian first sparked dating rumours after sharing a kiss on SNL
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian first sparked dating rumours after sharing a kiss on SNL. Picture: NBC

Fans have been speculating that the pair are an item, however the pair have not outwardly claimed to be in a relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly was put on the spot when asked a question about Kim's romance with Pete.

The Blink 182 drummer walked red carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov 21) and stopped for an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

MGK was asked by a reported: "Your boy Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian: how happy are you for him?".

In a video clip, the 31-year-old rockstar can be seen smiling in response to the question, before putting his hand up over his mouth and saying "no comment" four times.

MGK then quickly walked off camera after being asked the question while awkwardly smiling.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in dating in 2020 after meeting on set of upcoming indie film, Midnight In The Switchgrass.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in dating in 2020 after meeting on set of upcoming indie film, Midnight In The Switchgrass. Picture: Getty

MGK is connected to Kim and Pete through various ways; he and Pete are long-time friends while Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox are close Kim's sister Kourtney and boyfriend Travis Barker.

