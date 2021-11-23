Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson spotted with lovebite on his neck

23 November 2021, 11:19

The newly confirmed couple have been out and about recently proving the haters wrong about their "rumoured" romance

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are really a thing!

This past weekend, the newly confirmed couple were seen enjoying a romantic date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The SNL comedian and the reality TV star were seen giggling and laughing in his Lamborghini SUV after leaving the restaurant, where both bystanders and the paparazzi spotted Pete with a love bite on his neck.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirm relationship after holding hands in public

When the pictures of the two started circulating online, fans had a lot to say with the reception of the two being 50/50. Whilst some fans are excited for their romance, others are under the belief that its all fake.

One fan commented: "I refuse to believe that Kim and Pete aren’t pulling a publicity stunt with this relationship

"Another commented: "Kim K and Pete Davidson just proves that being goofy means girls will always let you hit"

Just last week, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their relationship official when the pair were pictured holding hands in public, as they went on a stroll in Palm Springs, California. They were later seen celebrating Pete's birthday, and the photos from DailyMail showed that the pair could no longer hide their romance.

Kim was first romantically linked to Pete after the pair shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live during a skit for the show. Ever since, the pair have been spotted out on private dinners, spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster and have been spotted wearing matching outfits.

Pete has been Kim's first public romantic partner since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February this year.

The two were also pictured together for the first time since having dinner and holding hands on a rollercoaster, the SNL comedian and the reality TV star were pictured in matching SKIMS pyjamas alongside rapper legend Flavor Flav and momager Kris Jenner.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Summer Walker and London On Da Track: relationship, kids & more

The complete history of Summer Walker and London On Da Track's relationship
His memoir, the Bad Boys actor reveals that during his rise to fame he was having so much sex it made him vomit... eww!

Will Smith recalls having so much ‘rampant sex’ that he felt sick
Summer Walker gets matching face tattoo with new boyfriend

Summer Walker gets matching face tattoo with new boyfriend

Kylie Jenner breaks social media silence following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner breaks social media silence following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner

Trending

Jaden Smith, 23, spotted out for dinner with Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, 26

Jaden Smith, 23, spotted out for dinner with Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, 26
Doja Cat sparks confusion after winning R&B award at AMA's

Doja Cat sparks confusion after winning R&B award at AMA's

Khloe Kardashian slammed for Kyle Rittenhouse reaction amid Astroworld silence

Khloe Kardashian slammed for Kyle Rittenhouse reaction amid Astroworld silence
Adele fans react to Stormzy ‘fangirling’ over singer during ITV special

Adele fans react to Stormzy ‘fangirling’ over singer during ITV special
Three men arrested in connection to the Young Dolph shooting

Young Dolph death: Three men arrested in connection to the fatal shooting