Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson spotted with lovebite on his neck

The newly confirmed couple have been out and about recently proving the haters wrong about their "rumoured" romance

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are really a thing!

This past weekend, the newly confirmed couple were seen enjoying a romantic date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The SNL comedian and the reality TV star were seen giggling and laughing in his Lamborghini SUV after leaving the restaurant, where both bystanders and the paparazzi spotted Pete with a love bite on his neck.

Guys who make you laugh will always have the upper hand. pic.twitter.com/mNlxFq5rky — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) November 23, 2021

When the pictures of the two started circulating online, fans had a lot to say with the reception of the two being 50/50. Whilst some fans are excited for their romance, others are under the belief that its all fake.

One fan commented: "I refuse to believe that Kim and Pete aren’t pulling a publicity stunt with this relationship

"Another commented: "Kim K and Pete Davidson just proves that being goofy means girls will always let you hit"

Absolutely not understanding the Kim K and Pete Davidson relationship at all 🤯🤨 — Hayley Walker (@HayleyWalker) November 23, 2021

Kim and Pete are my favourite couple ever tbh, I don't care if it lasts about 3 weeks, it's the BEST — C. 🏳️‍🌈 (@BootsOfDanger) November 23, 2021

I’m just waiting for the day Kim K and Pete Davidson are like just kidding… because surely not x — Bethany Hirst (@bethaniehirst) November 23, 2021

Just last week, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their relationship official when the pair were pictured holding hands in public, as they went on a stroll in Palm Springs, California. They were later seen celebrating Pete's birthday, and the photos from DailyMail showed that the pair could no longer hide their romance.

kim kardashian and pete davidson in palm springs pic.twitter.com/8OWcT5a3Yl — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) November 19, 2021

Kim was first romantically linked to Pete after the pair shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live during a skit for the show. Ever since, the pair have been spotted out on private dinners, spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster and have been spotted wearing matching outfits.

Pete has been Kim's first public romantic partner since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February this year.

The two were also pictured together for the first time since having dinner and holding hands on a rollercoaster, the SNL comedian and the reality TV star were pictured in matching SKIMS pyjamas alongside rapper legend Flavor Flav and momager Kris Jenner.

