Inside Lucien Laviscount’s dating history: From Shakira to Jesy Nelson
22 March 2024, 15:17
Is Lucien Laviscount in a relationship and who are his ex girlfriends? Here's everything you need to know.
British actor Lucien Laviscount has shocked fans after being rumoured to be dating singer Shakira, after a string of very famous exes in the entertainment industry.
The Waterloo Road and Emily in Paris actor has dated the likes of Kerry Katona, Jesy Nelson and now Shakira, and fans have left wondering who the British heartthrob has history with.
So, who has Lucien Laviscount dated and who are his ex-girlfriends? Here's everything you need to know.
Is Lucien Laviscount dating Shakira?
Lucien Laviscount and Shakira sent fans into a frenzy after getting cosy in a photoshoot promoting the singer's new song Puntería, which features Cardi B.
Shakira posted the saucy snaps on her Instagram with the caption: "Fine-tuning the shot with @its_lucien in Puntería" as he is set to appear in the music video for the song.
The 47-year-old planted some kisses on the 31-year-old actor in the snaps, and fans have speculated that they are dating following Shakira's divorce from Gerard Pique.
Did Lucien Laviscount date Jesy Nelson?
Lucien was rumoured to be dating ex-Little Mix member Jesy Nelson in 2021 after pictures of the pair kissing went viral on social media.
"Jesy and Lucien met up on a night out after two friendship groups came together and took a rickshaw to the club but left separately," a source told the MailOnline.
An insider claimed that Jesy was 'mortified' over the pictures being leaked, after Lucien reportedly dated her ex-bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock in 2012.
When did Lucien Laviscount date Kerry Katona?
Back when Lucien Laviscount was just 19-years-old, he dated then-31-year-old Kerry Katona, who is a British singer and media personality.
They met on the 2011 series of Celebrity Big Brother, and were filmed kissing and cuddling on the show before starting a full relationship when they finally left the house.
Once they left the show, their romance continued and they even appeared together on the cover of OK! magazine. However, the fling fizzled out and the pair went their separate ways.
Did Lucien Laviscount date any of his Waterloo Road co-stars?
In 2010 and 2011, Lucien Laviscount played Jonah Kirby on the BBC series Waterloo Road.
His main storyline as a secondary school pupil was his relationship with Spanish teacher Francesca 'Cesca' Montoya (played by Karen David), who ended up getting pregnant with his baby, and were greeted by the police at their wedding chapel.
However, Lucien dated co-star Chelsee Healey, who played Janeece Bryant, in 2011. It’s thought they only dated for a few months.